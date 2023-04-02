The Cumberland County Jets and Lady Jets returned from spring break this week and jumped right back into action when they competed in the Hardin Valley Track Invitational in Knoxville.
Junior Jacob Atkinson highlighted the CCHS effort with a fourth-place finish in the pole vault. Nolen Carter was sixth in the high jump, and Jade Tuley finished 14th in the shot put.
“Overall, it was a great day for us against some of the best competition in the state of Tennessee,” said Cumberland County coach Stuart Bowen. “The kids were dedicated and worked hard during their week of spring break for an opportunity to compete at the meet.”
Atkinson, who was a state contender last season in the pole vault, was fourth overall at Hardin Valley with a jump of 13 feet, 6 inches. Carter was sixth in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 8 inches, and Zachariah Ostrander took 12th in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10 minutes, 33.56. seconds.
Dominick Alfaro posted a distance of 34 feet, 1.5 inches in the shot put for Cumberland County, which was good enough for 33rd in the final standings. Dylan Smith was 35th in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:11.29, and Cayden McElhaney posted a time of 58.30 seconds in the 400 meters to finish 43rd.
“We started the day off with Zachariah Ostrander in the 3,200 meters and he finished with a time of 10:33, which was a personal best,” said Bowen. “Jacob cleared 13-6 in the pole vault and that tied for third place. It is also the best height this year in AA, a personal best and a school record.
“Cayden McElhaney ran a personal best in the 400 meters, and Nolen Carter just missed a personal best mark in the high jump. Dylan Smith also had a personal best in the 1,600, and Dominick Alfaro competed in the throwing events, finishing out of the top 10.
On the girls’ side, Tuley posted top-20 finishes in the shot put and discus. She was 14th in the shot put with a distance of 27-11, and she came back to post a 77-3 mark in the discus. Linsey Colton was 17th in the 1,600 meters after finishing in 5:53.35, and Isabella Cobb ran a time of 13.69 in the 100 meters.
Rebekah Ostrander and Bethany Ostrander finished 38th and 42nd, respectively, in the 800 meters. Rebekah had a time of 2:55.22 and Bethany came in at 3:01.
“Isabella Cobb did a good job in the 100 meters, setting a personal record,” Bowen said. “Rebekah and Bethany posted good times in the 800 meters and Linsey Colton finished at 5:53 in the 1,600 meters. We’re hopefully going to use this meet to springboard throughout our April season.”
