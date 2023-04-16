Coach Cub Whitson knew going into Tuesday night’s soccer match at DeKalb County in Smithville his Cumberland County Jets would be tested. The Tigers are one of the premiere sides in the district and region, especially at home, so the Jets would have to work for everything they get.
Both teams went into the battle for first place in District 6, with identical 2-0 league slates. Cumberland County jumped on top early in the battle for first place, and had to fight off a late DCHS charge to win 3-1.
“It was a good match,” Whitson said. “DeKalb County is an explosive team and they have a lot of scoring threats, so to hold them to one goal felt really good. It felt like we could potentially have done even better than that. The defense was playing very well and everyone was clicking.”
The coach said it has been essential to his team’s success that several players injured early in the season are starting to trickle back into the lineup. He said their physical abilities are strong, and they are making contributions.
Tuesday night’s scoring came early and often. Dominic Olson, Niccolo Azzani and Gabriel Alva the got goals for the Jets.
“In the first half, we actually had some goals called back for offsides,” Whitson said. “We were creating, we were attacking and, even though the refs called us off, it was a good feeling to put the ball in the back of the net.
“So, we knew we were going to score goals, it was just a matter of them counting for us. We got the first one from Dominic with about 15 minutes remaining in the first half, off an assist by Azzani. Nicky then scored off an assist from Gabriel Alva, who got the third goal in the second half.”
Whitson said he kept telling his team at halftime to keep playing hard because playing on the road against DeKalb County can lead to anything happening. A 2-0 halftime lead is not safe, the coach warned. He knew DeKalb would not go away easily.
Alva made it 3-0 for Cumberland County with a tally early in the second half. However, DCHS got a goal about 5 minutes later, and the momentum changed quick. The last part of the second half was a free-for-all.
“Their goal changed the momentum of the game and for probably the last 30 minutes of the game we were playing a ton of defense,” Whitson said. “We were scrambling, trying to get the ball back down the field. We created a few opportunities, but just couldn’t score off them.”
Cumberland County is currently 5-3-1 on the year and 4-0 in the district.
“It was our goal to go undefeated in district play this year,” Whitson said. “Even though it is an expectation, it is good to see the boys getting it done. The boys have earned every victory.”
A big part of that success has been the play of goalkeeper Jamie Perez, who has given Whitson a solid stopper in the back.
Cumberland County is set to battle rival Stone Memorial on April 21. The match is set for 6 p.m. at Jet Field.
“Right now, we are working on the chemistry with getting the injured guys back,” Whitson said. “We’re clicking and things are working, but I would like to see it on another level. We’re playing well, but I feel like we haven’t reached our potential.”
