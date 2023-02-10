The Cumberland County Jets and Lady Jets and will have a busy weekend as they prepare to close out their regular season basketball schedule with home games against White County on Friday and Clarkrange on Saturday.
Friday's game is especially important for the Cumberland County girls as the winner will earn the third seed in next week's district tournament.
The girls' game each night will begin at 6 p.m. with the boys' contest starting at 7:30 p.m.
