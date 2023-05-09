David Walker, the head tennis coach at Cumberland County High School, wasn’t sure how well his teams would do last weekend in the District 7AA tournament at Cookeville High School.
Walker has seen great improvement from his players throughout the regular season, but the veteran coach knew the tournament field, filled with the best in the district, would be difficult for his young team to overcome.
In girls singles, Molly Neal won her first match 6-0, 6-0 over Scarlett Hix of Livingston Academy. However, she lost in the second round, 6-0, 6-3 to Miya Rowland of Warren County.
“Molly Neal won her first-round match, and then I thought our No. 1 doubles team had a shot at winning their first round match,” Walker said.
“We were very competitive, and that’s so important. We’re not getting blown out of matches, and I am very happy with that.”
Stephanie Turner, Cumberland County’s No. 2 singles player, lost her first match when she dropped a 0-6, 0-6 decision to Scottie Stroud of Cookeville.
In the doubles competition, Anna Davidson and Cheyenne Emery, and Sabrinna Brummett and Audrey Wellman represented Cumberland County.
Davidson and Emery lost to Catherine Gottfried and Lorlei Bouldin of White County, 4-6, 1-6, while Brummett and Wellman lost to Taylor Patterson and Sylvia Evans, because of illness.
Taz Hopkins and Jerik Oaks represented Cumberland County in the boys singles matches.
Hopkins lost to Stone’s Sean Esper 1-6,1-6 in the first round.
Oaks, on the other hand, pulled out of his first round match with Levi McClung of Stone because of illness.
“Hopkins took two games off a kid that had beat him earlier during the year,” Walker said.
“Taz has shown a lot of improvement.”
Cumberland County was not represented in the boys doubles contest.
