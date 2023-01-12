The buildup for Tuesday night’s District 7 girls’ basketball game between the Cumberland County Lady Jets and Upperman High School was exciting. After all, it was a battle of two of the state’s best 3A squads, with the No. 1-ranked Lady Bees traveling to Crossville for a tough test against the No. 7-ranked CCHS girls.
The game started out back and forth with neither team gaining much advantage. However, the Lady Jets struggled late in the game, scoring just four points in the period and losing 41-25.
“I don’t know what to call this game,” said a disappointed Cumberland County coach Kim Cram-Torres. “It is a complete disappointment.”
The loss, Cumberland County’s third straight, dropped the Lady Jets to 13-5 on the year and 2-2 in the district. Upperman improves to 18-2 and 3-1 in league play.
“We’re hanging our head because we’re not making shots,” Cram-Torres said. “It is affecting every other part of the game.”
Cumberland County’s offensive struggles came up early in the contest as the Lady Jets, one of the top scoring teams in the region, could manage only five points in the first period. Upperman, on the other hand, was scoring much on its end of the floor, but took a 20-9 advantage into halftime.
The Lady Jets came out on fire in the second half and cut Upperman’s lead to four points, 25-21, as the final eight minutes started.
“I don’t think the problem has been defensively,” Cram-Torres said. “I think we’ve always been able to do enough. The problem right now is we’re not making shots and it has snowballed. It has to be fixed and we’ve got to get back to playing with good chemistry like we were when we came back from Christmas.”
Emery Baragona led Cumberland County in scoring with seven points. Jalynn Baldwin had six points and Aliyah Hawkins scored five. Jorja Anderson and Abby Houston scored three points each.
Abigail Johnson led Upperman in scoring with 12 points.
“Everyone is accountable, but we need our senior leaders to step up and do their jobs,” Cram-Torres said. “My solution has always been to get back in the gym and get back to work.”
Slow second half downs CCHS boys, 54-41
After fighting their way to a slight halftime advantage, the Cumberland County Jets struggled over the final two periods of the game Tuesday night and the drought proved costly as Upperman rallied to beat the Jets by a score of 54-41.
“We talk about it often, our standard is we’re going to come out and play hard and compete, and I thought the guys did that tonight,” said Cumberland County coach Taylor Denney. “We just have to continue to get better, offensively we’ve got to make shots.”
The loss drops Cumberland County to 3-15 on the year and 1-3 in the district. Upperman improves to 12-3 overall and 3-1 in league play.
“We wanted to keep them off the glass and we wanted to be physical with them,” Denney said about the Jets’ gameplan against Upperman. “I thought we did that pretty well. I thought we got a lot of decent looks in spurts, but the third quarter wasn’t very good to us. We just have to be willing to make the pass and make the shot.”
The Jets trailed 9-5 after the first period, but came back to lead 23-21 at the intermission. Upperman struck back in the third quarter to hold a 35-28 lead after three complete periods.
Jaxon Reed led Cumberland County in scoring with 21 points. Braeden Woodard scored 11 and Braden Leviner chipped in eight. Braden Templeton added one point.
Brayden Roberts led Upperman on the score sheet with 19 points.
Cumberland County will hit the road Friday night when the Jets and Lady Jets head to Smithville to face DeKalb County. The small DCHS gym gives the Tigers, considered by many, one of the best homecourt advantages in the region. The first game is set for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.