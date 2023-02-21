Stone Memorial and Cumberland County had big days Saturday at the Class A Section 2 Wrestling Championship at Soddy-Daisy High School.
The Panthers almost made it a clean sweep as three of the four wrestlers competing for the black and golf finished in the top four in their divisions and earned the ultimate prize – a berth in the state championship Feb. 23-25 in Franklin.
Khalli Dishman finished second in the 195-pound division, while Aubrey Thompson finished third and Cole Lester was fourth overall, at 113 pounds and 145 pounds, respectively. Sam Bringhurst, competing in the 152-pound division, did not finish in the top four.
Dishman opened the day with two straight wins, knocking off Adam Billingsley of Hixson and Soddy-Daisy’s Loudon Laxton. He lost in the final to Aiden Howard of Pigeon Forge. Lester beat Henry Varner of Red Bank in the first match of the contest. He lost his second match, but came back to beat Mason Shrum of Marion County. He lost to Jayden Mondragon of Cocke County in the third-place contest.
Thompson came out of the gates on fire Saturday when he downed Zalvern Welch of Soddy-Daisy in the opening match. He lost his next match, but came back with straight wins over Malachi Stephenson of Red Bank and Welch, again, in the third-place match. Bringhurst won his first match over Chris Dempsey of Brainerd. He lost his final two contests of the day.
“Cole won his first match easily before running into the third-ranked kid in the state. He stepped up and won his consolation semifinal match and finished fourth to qualify for state,” said Stone coach Brian Parker.
“Aubrey won his first match before wrestling the top seed, against which he wrestled well but did not prevail. He won two matches in the consolation bracket to finish third and qualify for state. Sam won his first match, but then wrestled a ranked kid. He lost a close match in the consolation semifinals and did not qualify for state.
“Khalli wrestled a tough kid in the first round, but ended up winning by pin. In the semifinals, he was down 7-3 in the third period but managed to reverse and pin the kid in a great combeback win. He finished second and qualify for state.”
Cumberland County was represented by Marcus Pedde at 170 pounds, Benjamin Hulburt at 182 points, and Jacob Nealon at 285 pounds.
All three Jets took their matches to the brink, but couldn’t push out the victory. Pedde battled Tucker Ross of Soddy-Daisy and Tavin Birdwell of Sequatchie County.
Hulburt competed with Kobe Smith of Red Bank and Archer Laney of Northview. Nealon took on Jonathon Davis of Soddy-Daisy and Matthew Fowler of Red Bank.
“Our boys wrestled really tough. They all have shown tremendous growth throughout the season,” said Cumberland County coach Brad Eich. “They all wrestled well against tough competition. I am very proud of this group and what they have been able to accomplish and the improvement that they have shown.”
