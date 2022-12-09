It is probably crazy to some folks to say that any basketball game played early in December is important. After all, the season started just a few weeks ago.
However, on Tuesday there may be no more important game this year up on the Plateau then when the Stone Memorial girls and boys venture across town to battle rival Cumberland County High School.
And though records really don’t matter in a game like this because players, coaches and fans will likely be playing on full-fledged emotion, both games will count in the win-loss column, both games will make an impact in the district standings and, probably most important, both games will give the winners bragging rights.
“Outside the circus that is dealing with the Stone versus CCHS game, the kids are very aware of what that game is like, so it is not a secret to them,” said Lady Jet Coach Kim Cram-Torres. “So for us, our kids are older, they’re battle-tested, so they should be able to manage that themselves as players.
“As coaches, we just remind them that you’re going to have to come in and take a couple of punches throughout the game and be able to respond and execute what we want to do —and not get caught up in the extra. None of that is important, what is important is how you prepare for that game.”
The girls’ game is slated for 6 p.m. on Dec. 13. Cumberland County comes into the contest with a 5-2 slate, while Stone Memorial is 5-3.
The boys’ game is expected to start at 7:30 p.m. The Jets are 1-6, while the Panthers remain unbeaten at 7-0.
“Cumberland County is really, really good,” said Stone Memorial coach Mike Buck.
“They’ve got every position at both ends of the floor covered talent-wise. They’re playing with a lot of confidence, so this will be an unbelievable challenge for us. I hope we bring the mental toughness we showed tonight (at Clarkrange) to that game.”
Cram-Torres said she’s impressed with how much development and improvement she’s seen in Stone Memorial this season.
She said the Lady Panthers have the ability to score on offense, but can also turn up the heat on defense.
“Stone has kids that can make shots, they can make shots from the 3-point area,” Cram-Torres said. “You have to be able to guard that and still control the paint. So they have a good balance and we’re going to have to do a good job of what we do defensively. Controlling the pace will be key for us.”
The coach also said Stone’s post standout Kortney Headrick will be part of her defensive scheme. Headrick averages a double-double and the Lady Jets will keep an eye on her.
“We have to defend well not only in this game, but in every big game,” Cram-Torres said. “But for us, our players also have to score. They need to be aggressive and we are very capable of having multiple players have a big night. We have to be able to score, and our players must be able to go get buckets.”
