High school golf in Tennessee is in full swing, as both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial’s golf programs have started their seasons.
Stone Memorial got in the win column last week with a nine-hole match win over Rockwood at Bear Trace.
Nolan Wyatt was medalist as the SMHS golfer turned in a 37, followed by Calvin Galan at 39, Rayce Boston at 40 and Will Magnusson at 42.
The Panthers followed up with a tough showing against Warren County as they fell in an 18-hole team match, 357-350.
Boston shot an 86, followed by Wyatt and Magnusson at 88 and Drainas at 95.
SMHS traveled to Cooke-ville on Thursday and will play in the Cookeville Early Bird on Aug. 9.
Cumberland County faced Upperman and Livingston Academy at Lake Tansi on Monday, where Upperman took home the title.
Jet golfer Jaxon Reed shot an 83, followed by Jackson Inman at 94. Dillon Williams shot a 113 and Josh Sliger turned in a 106.
On the girls side, Kelly McCartt shot a 98, followed by Winnie Kapp at 101.
CCHS was also at Cookeville on Thursday and will compete in Monday’s Early Bird at Cookeville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.