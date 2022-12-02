With just about a week remaining in the regular season, local bowlers are doing everything they can to prepare for the postseason. The Cumberland County and Stone Memorial bowling teams spent the past week trying to work out the kinks and clean up any details before the tournaments take place later this month.
Cumberland County picked up an important sweep of powerhouse Upperman High School Monday. The Jets, remaining undefeated on the season at 14-0, earned a 16-7 victory over the Bees. The Lady Jets also came through with a win, taking down UHS by a score of 15-8. Stone Memorial, on the other hand, split a match with Jackson County. The Lady Panthers won 17-6, while the boys lost 19-4.
Cumberland County completes sweep
The Cumberland County Jets kept their remarkable season going earlier this week when they improved their winning streak to 14 straight matches with a victory over Upperman. The Jets won the traditional game 1,110 – 1,034. Jaydon Phan led the charge with a 268. Alex Smith shot 184 and Ryan Reynolds had a 178. Elijah Schley shot 163, and Cody Gates and Ethan Phan posted scores of 159 and 158, respectively.
Cumberland County took three of the five Baker matches, winning 200-184, 179-159, and 179-136. The Jets also won the total pin count contest by a score of 2,021-1926,
The Lady Jets’ match with Upperman got off to a scary start for Cumberland County as CCHS won the traditional game by just one pin, 744-743. Learah Garrett set the pace for CCHS with a 146. Camryn Wood shot 137 and Danielle Bogie fired a 129. Jimmie Street had a 115, Lesley Garrett shot 109 and Lexi Christian wrapped up the scoring with a 108.
CCHS pulled away in the Baker games, winning three of the five contests. The Lady Jets won 146-95, 121-113, and 172-120. Cumberland County also won the total pin count, 1,407-1,333.
The Cumberland County bowlers will be back on the lanes next week when they take on Stone Memorial Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 at Plateau Lanes, both matches are set for 3 p.m. starts. Their season finale is Dec. 9 at Chattanooga Central.
Stone bowlers split with Jackson County
The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers threw the first punch in their match last week with Jackson County, winning the traditional game 578-481; and later three of the five Baker games to secure the win.
Kalaisha Ralphs had the high game for Stone Memorial with a 124. Natalee Findley shot 106 and Haley Kellum carded a 104. Mallory Davis added a 94 and Lillian Hajny was two pins back at 92. Rylee Griffin shot 58.
The Lady Panthers’ Baker victories were by scores of 135-104, 97-46 and 121-96. They also won the total pin count with a 1,107-949 advantage.
The Stone Memorial boys didn’t have as much luck as the girls did as the Panthers lost the traditional game, 996-887. Collin Tiegs led the way for SMHS with a 185 and Mason Howard shot 179. Brayden Lawson contributed a 149 and Kaden Barnes shot 135. Noah Gernt chipped in a score of 120 and Justin Barnett shot a 119.
The Panthers took only one of five Baker games.
Stone will close out its regular season schedule on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 against rival Cumberland County.
