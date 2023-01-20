PHOTOS....FROM FILES/PARENTS
Woodard takes nothing for granted
when it comes to basketball
Braeden Woodard, the talented senior basketball standout at Cumberland County High School, headed back down court after scoring recently on a running jumper in the lane against Livingston Academy. Two Wildcat defenders stood in his way, but the agile player split the pair for what seemed like an easy reverse layup.
The move, which drew applause from Jet fans, drew a smile from Woodard. The son of Danielle Hankins and Scott Woodard doesn’t take anything he does on the basketball court, including a play like that, for granted.
After all, it wasn’t that long ago that he didn’t know if he would ever play again.
“It started in September of last year,” Woodard said. “I started feeling this pain in my chest and I would really feel it when we went out on the track and started running in workouts. I told my mom we needed to go to the doctor. I thought I had just pulled something, but the doctor told us I needed to go to the hospital. I had pneumothorax.”
A symptom of the condition pneumothorax is the presence of air or gas in the cavity between the lungs and the chest wall, which can cause the collapse of a lung. It is often caused by a blunt or penetrating chest injury, certain medical procedures, or damage from underlying lung disease. Or, it may occur for no obvious reasons. On some occasions a collapsed lung can be a life-threatening event.
With a large pneumothorax, a chest tube will be placed between the ribs into the space around the lungs to help drain the air and allow the lung to re-expand.
“God is the only reason that kid is still playing basketball,” said Hankins, Woodard’s mother.
Woodard’s love affair with basketball started at a very young age, thanks mainly to the encouragement of his father. There would be, Braeden said, some intense one-on-one games in the home driveway until the younger Woodard began to win more often than not. He still says his dad never took it easy on him.
“My dad grew up playing sports, and he put me in basketball, soccer and baseball, and I just enjoyed playing basketball the most,” Woodard said. “He coached me, and that just made me love the game more.”
Woodard’s career with the Jets has developed over the years. As a freshman, he worked diligently just to find some time, any time, on the basketball court. Now, he’s been a starter the entire season.
“I wasn’t really the best as a freshman, but I played hard,” he said. “I wanted to try and get some minutes on the varsity. I got some minutes my sophomore year and played a little more my junior year. This has been the only year that I have played a lot.
“My game has improved a lot from my freshman year to this year. I am looked upon to score the ball for the team this year. Our offense is based around the point guard, and me and (fellow senior) Jaxon Reed handle those duties the most. We have to look to score.”
Woodard and the Cumberland County Jets have struggled so far this year, winning only three games as they head through the district schedule for the second time this season. Individually, Woodard is unofficially averaging 10 points, six rebounds and four assists per game.
However, for him, those may not even be the most important stat. The impact he’s having on others may be bigger than what happens in the scoring column.
“My role on the team, I believe, is to be the best leader I can be,” Woodard said. “For me, it is about the leadership and getting other kids involved. That’s how I was brought up. My parents, my coaches, they’ve all helped me develop that way of thinking.
“We haven’t started out the season very well, but we’ve been in a lot of games. None of us really have a lot experience, except Jaxon, so we’ve got to try and find the pieces we’re missing. I think we’ve all just got to step our game up and get ready to play.”
Woodard and the Jets will host Macon County Jan. 20. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Woodard said he was always ready to play, even when it didn’t look like had much of a chance to make that happen. Parents, school administrators, and coaches wanted to ease him back into action. Braeden couldn’t get on the floor fast enough.
“I couldn’t do anything for about a month when I got out of the hospital, but I was ready to go for the first day of basketball,” Woodard said. “I just kept thinking about basketball, kept asking the doctors if I was going to be able to play again or not. The doctors said I should be able to, but they didn’t know for sure.
“I kept thinking I wouldn’t be able to play again, but I knew there was never really anything I could do about it. So, I never gave up and I always thought I would be able to come back.”
Before every game, Woodard’s dad calls him just to check in, make sure he’s doing OK and to talk to him about the upcoming game. It makes both of them, Woodard said, feel a lot better about everything.
“I know I am pretty lucky. I am pretty lucky that I am all right, and that I am able to play again,” Woodard said. “I don’t take being on the basketball court for granted because I know how lucky I am.”
Someone else who knows just how lucky Woodard is to be able to play basketball again is his mom. She’s the one who cringes in the stands every time he goes hard for a rebound, or dives on the floor for a loose ball.
“I tell Braeden all the time,” Hankins said, “God has plans for him. (He just needs to) live for Christ. We’re not promised tomorrow.”
