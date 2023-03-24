Stuart Bowen, the head track and field coach at Cumberland County High School, can still remember the first time he spoke to Jacob Atkinson about pole vaulting.
Bowen had Atkinson in one of his middle school classes years ago, and one day in the room everyone was watching the Olympics on television. Just by chance, track and field were being highlighted on the screen, and Atkinson was taking notice.
“I guess I had him in seventh grade,” Bowen said of Atkinson. “We saw a video of pole vaulting in the Olympics and he thought it was really cool, so I think it was kind of a seed planted. Not long after that, we were watching the Olympics again and he was really enjoying it. I knew he was a competitive gymnast, so I told him a lot of pole vaulters were former gymnasts.
“I said it as a joke, but when he got to high school, he and his mother asked me about doing pole vaulting. We’ve been at it full tilt ever since. To be honest, I never thought about our conversation until he and his mother brought it up again. I thought, Wow, he must have been serious.”
It seems to have worked out well for everyone. Atkinson, currently just a junior, has staked his claim as one of the better vaulters in Tennessee and has helped raise CCHS to an annual regional contender. Last year, he finished in the top five at the state championships.
Calling vaulting one of the most technical sports he’s ever competed in, Atkinson said he has worked hard to develop his skill, including individualized lessons. And the hard work was needed. When he got to CCHS, the Jets didn’t have a vaulting pit, or a pole. Bowen said early practices were focused on the just the runway up to the jump, and how to land in the sand.
“This was very difficult to learn when I first started,” said Atkinson, the son of Bekki and Jason Atkinson. “In pole vaulting, I have to carry this pole with me and it was a real process. I think persistence with my training has been the key. I train probably five or six days a week, and I get into our practice facility when it is not being used. I am also very lucky to have good people around me to help.”
Another reason Atkinson has progressed so well in the pole vault, Bowen says, is his gymnastics background. He’s a bit shy about mentioning it, but Atkinson was an elite gymnast when he was younger and the training he learned in gymnastics, he said, has helped him with pole vaulting.
“You need to be able to use your core strength in pole vaulting and that is something we do in gymnastics,” Atkinson said. “Also, I wasn’t afraid to be upside down, or to be flipping around in the air. The sports are very similar.”
The coach agrees. “Jacob’s success is not a huge surprise, knowing how hard he works,” Bowen said. “The rate at which he has picked the sport up is a little surprising. There are so many things that can go wrong in a hurry. Pole vault is regarded by most as the most difficult technical sport in world. There is not just the human element, you are affected by the wind, by your equipment. It is such an investment mentally.”
The mental aspect of pole vaulting is very important. Standing at the opposite end of the runway, Atkinson said he closes his eyes each time before he approaches the pit. He visually watches himself do a successful jump over and over. He said he needs to reach a good speed down the runway and then he drops his pole into the plant box.
Atkinson will then jump off his left foot, put his arms out and jump into the pole. That bends the pole and helps propel his body up. Atkinson said that’s when he starts turning his body, and right at the apex of the jump, the pole will straighten out and he has to contort his body to get over the bar and clear the height.
“I ended up third in the state in the pole vault last year and I was kind of fired up mad,” Atkinson said. “The guy who won vaulted 12 feet and I tied for second in height, but I had more faults. That was my first time at state, and I just lost to somebody that was better than me on that day.
“That just motivated me to work harder this year to try and get back to the state. I was so close last year, and I just didn’t hit the mark. I trained throughout the summer and I took a break during wrestling season. As soon as wrestling season was over, I got right back into training.”
Atkinson said his season has been going well so far. He said he started out a little slower than he would have liked, but he is starting to pick things up, clearing around 13 feet on every run.
“I think my plant is looking better than it has been,” he said. “I need to twist sooner, and my body needs to be better vertically. And in practice I need to get quality reps, making sure my practices are productive. This year, my goal is to be around 14 feet when I get to state.”
Bowen said that height, considering the progress Atkinson has already made, is very feasible.
“Reaching 14 feet is a very attainable goal for Jacob,” the coach said. “The thing is when you get higher, you’ve got to change poles again. He’s on a 14-foot pole, and if you’re vaulting your pole height, you’ve got to go up in pole size. A lot will depend on his adjustment to the new pole.”
Atkinson said he plans to go to college and study to become a pediatrician. However, his dream is and always has been to pole vault for a Division I school. He said he hasn’t started hearing from schools, but a wish list of suitors he said would probably include the University of Tennessee, Baylor and the University of Kentucky, he said.
“I know I have very high expectations,” Atkinson said. “But you know when your are being measured against another person [like in pole vaulting] you don’t want to lose. You want to be the person everyone looks to as the one to beat.”
