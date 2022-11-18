The Cumberland County girls and boys basketball teams faced a tough Pickett County in their respective season openers Tuesday night and came away with a doubleheader home split. The Lady Jets put on a second-half surge to grab a 72-50 victory, while the Jets struggled early and could never quite get out of the hole, losing 64-41.
“I think we just wore Pickett County down and that’s what we wanted to do,” said Cumberland girls coach Kim Cram. “It is our goal to wear people down every night.”
“Pickett County shot the ball very well tonight,” said Jet coach Taylor Denney. “They moved the ball well, and they were hard to guard.”
Stifling defense
Leading by only seven at halftime, Cram turned the heat up in the second half as the Lady Jets raised the intensity on defense. The pressure seemed to bother the Lady Bobcats as Cumberland County outscored them 10-4 to open the period and increase their lead to a comfortable double-digit margin at 44-31.
“We felt like we were decent on defense in the first half,” said Cram. “We wanted to keep everybody in front of us and apply pressure all the time in different ways. I didn’t think we were great defensively, which is something I think we were good at last year, and great at this summer.”
Abby Houston set the pace for Cumberland County. The senior sharpshooter hit eight 3-pointers to have a game-high 24 points. She, along with Emery Baragona and Jaylnn Baldwin, kept Pickett County at bay and never let the Lady Bobcats get close the rest of the way.
“In the second half I thought we came out right away and we rotated really well,” Cram said. “That always gets us going, it changes our momentum. So at halftime we talked about rotating, where we were starting at in different positions in our defenses.”
Besides Houston’s 24 in the scoring column, Baragona had 17 and Jaylnn Baldwin scored 10. Jorja Anderson chipped in eight points, while Grace Baldwin had six and Aliyah Hawkins tallied five. Daminica Beal scored two.
“I think Pickett County is very familiar with our girls, our players, and I think they looked and said, ‘We can’t really press them very well with any success,’ Cram said. “I think it is going to be difficult to press us because we’re so guard heavy, but I think we put that pressure on people as well not to press us.”
First game jitters
The Jets got behind early as Pickett County came out shooting well. The Bobcats got on top of Cumberland County to lead 12-9 after one period and 37-23 at the intermission.
“The boys came out with great energy tonight, but I think there were some nerves. Some boys were playing their first varsity game,” Denney said.
“We just kind of lost our fundamentals and our focus some. But that’s something we will keep working on.”
Cumberland County came out fighting in the second half and tried to cut into the visitors’ lead. Senior Jaxon Reed went to work on the offensive side of the ball, and got support from the likes of Braeden Woodard and Sol Sitton.
“The boys kept playing hard,” Denney said.
“The last group that was in there, sometimes it is easy when the score is bad to hang your head and feel sorry for yourself. But they kept playing hard, and I was really excited about that.”
Reed led Cumberland County with 12 points. Woodard had seven and Sitton scored six. Josh Sliger and Noah Ledbetter scored three each. Braden Leviner, Ethan Dixon and Braden Templeton tallied two points apiece.
