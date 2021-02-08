The Cumberland County Jets split a pair of late-week games, as they defeated Clarkrange 87-52 and fell to Grundy County, 94-66.
At Clarkrange
CCHS traveled north to Clarkrange for a rare Thursday night game and left victorious, 87-52.
Thursday’s win was another big showing for junior guard Kole Torres, who recorded 26 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals against the Buffaloes.
Jackson Inman also had a productive night for the Jets with 20 points on 8-12 shooting, six assists, five rebounds and four steals.
Carson Conatser, Jaxon Reed and Adam Floyd also hit double-figures scoring with 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Jets wasted no time taking control against Clarkrange as they led 28-12 after the first period. The Buffaloes briefly cut the CCHS lead to single digits (31-22) in the second period before the Jets regained control and led 51-35 at halftime.
Cumberland County outscored Clarkrange 25-11 in the third period on their way to an 87-52 final score.
Cumberland County (87): Kole Torres 26, Jackson Inman 20, Carson Conatser 12, Jaxon Reed 11, Adam Floyd 10, Devin Lane 4, Bradean Woodard 2, Dillon Williams 2
vs. Grundy County
Cumberland County’s much-anticipated rematch with Grundy County on Saturday didn’t go the Jets’ way, as the visiting Yellow Jackets won 94-66.
Grundy County hit 16 three-pointers against the Jets and shot 56.6% from the floor in their win.
Jackson Inman posted 21 points and six rebounds for CCHS in the loss.
The Jets are now 11-12 overall and 5-2 in District 7AA play. The Jets are currently the No. 2 overall seed in the postseason tournament scheduled to start next week.
Cumberland County (66): Jackson Inman 21, Kole Torres 12, Adam Floyd 10, Reece Crockett 8, Carson Conatser 7, Devin Lane 6, Jaxon Reed 2
