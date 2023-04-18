In a tough season where it hasn’t won a game, the Cumberland County High School (CCHS) softball team is searching for incremental gains and moral victories in a rebuilding mode.
Last Wednesday evening, despite a 28-7 loss to Clarkrange, the Lady Jets remained on that base path, scoring a season high in runs while featuring some excellent defense behind the plate and timely hits.
“We hit a lot,” said first year coach Maddie Bernabei. “We were better than usual. For the first time this season, everyone got on base at least once.”
After Clarkrange scored seven runs in the top of the first, highlighted by a triple that sent two runners home, CCHS responded with two runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning.
Junior pitcher Zayda Minniffee reached first on a slap hit in the infield to start the inning. “She’s really quick,” said her coach.
Senior third baseman Rachael Sherrill was up next and hit a hot line drive down the third base line to send Minnifee to third. First baseman Marley Elliott followed with a single to drive Minniffee home with the Lady Jets’ first run of the game. A fielder’s choice by shortstop Cambrie Wallace drove in Sherrill to make the score 7-2 after one inning.
Clarkrange tallied six runs in the second to take a 13-2 lead. In a case of deja vu, Minnifee opened the bottom half of the inning with a drag single and advanced to third after Sherrill hit another line drive past the Clarkrange third baseman. Following a hit batter, Minnifee scored on a wild pitch to make it 13-3.
In the bottom of the third, trailing 18-3, the Lady Jets scored two runs. Right fielder Ciandra San Inocencio and Wallace scored on infield hits after reaching base on singles to make it 18-5 after three innings.
Sherrill and Minnifee finished with three hits apiece to pace the Lady Jets. Sherrill’s hit total included two doubles, the second one sending catcher Lexi Pugh home with CCHS’ seventh and final run. That followed a steal of home by second baseman Gabby Phillips. Wallace finished with two hits, while Pugh had one hit and played stellar defense as catcher.
“Lexi had some great blocks to prevent runs,” Bernabie said.”She also picked a runner off third.”
Pugh and Minnifee will be looked to for senior leadership next year. “They’ll do a fine job stepping in,” Bernabei said.
Speaking of seniors, Wallace, Sherrill and left fielder Kiara Delk were honored prior to the game with a ceremony on the field featuring family and friends.
Bernabei said they’ve provided a lot of guidance for the younger players on the team, three of whom had no prior experience, and helped her as a first year coach to learn about the players.
“They’re amazing,” she said.
The Lady Jets have six games left and are striving for continued improvement and, hopefully, some wins in the process.
“I tell them they’re a young team competing against teams with more experience,” Bernabei said. “We’re working on situational base running and defense. I’m encouraged we scored the most runs all season, against Clarkrange. We’ve improved every game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.