Maddie Bernabei has had a lot to do in her first season as the head softball coach at Cumberland County High School. She’s had to work on everything from recruiting players to skill development, to changing cultures.
The Lady Jets have struggled to win games over the past few seasons, and Bernabei’s focus coming in is to try and bring the Cumberland County program back to prominence.
“From what I know about last season, they did not win a whole lot,” Bernabei said. “I was not the coach last year, but I do know they need a consistent coach to get better.
“As long as they’ll keep me, I’m here to stay.”
Cumberland County will hit the field March 14 when the Lady Jets host White County. The first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
“In the preseason, we worked on a lot of conditioning,” Bernabei said. “I wanted to get to know the girls better and see how dedicated they were. We are still working on placing people on defense, and we probably will be into the season.”
Cumberland County does have some experience in the starting lineup. It could change, but the CCHS defense tonight should have Rachel Sherrill at third base, Zayda Minnifee at short and Leah Brown should get the nod at second. Marley Elliot will handle the duties at first base and Lexi Pugh will be the catcher.
Aubrey Ostrander will get the majority of the duty in the circle.
The CCHS outfield should include Kiara Delk in right field, Cambrie Wallace in center with Ana Marie Rios taking care of things in left
field.
“I’m nervous about getting the season started as I’m sure the girls are, but I’m also excited,” Bernabei said. “I do wish we had more time. Practice officially started on Feb. 13, which is only a month before the season starts. So, I do wish we had more time. I’m sure every coach wishes that, though.”
Bernabei said despite the inexperience of some of her younger players, she has seen marked improvement.
“Right now, I am happy with our defense,” the coach said. “Our offense is what needs work. We know how to swing the bat, we are just having issues with timing and keeping our head on the ball. We have a few girls that have never played before, but they are showing a lot of progress.”
Bernabei said the key for the Lady Jets to have a successful season is actually quite simple.
“Right now, I am just focused on every game, one at a time,” the coach said. “I think if the girls work hard and stay focused, we should have a good season.”
