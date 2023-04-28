Even Cumberland County Soccer Coach Cub Whitson was a little surprised by the lack of scoring in his team’s 1-0 victory over powerhouse DeKalb County Tuesday night.
Most of the time when the two high-scoring offenses get together, 5-4 or 3-2 outcomes are not unlikely. But because of solid defense from both teams, the Jets came out on top on a second half goal by Nicky Azzani.
“We’re very excited about the win,” Whitson said. “We feel like we played well. The intensity level was much better than the last game. DeKalb County’s intensity level was great so this was a really good challenge for us.
“We rose to the challenge of stepping up our game. The speed was good tonight, the play was good and I was really happy with how the boys played.”
The wins pushes the Jets to 8-4 for the year and helps them close out their district schedule at a perfect 7-0. Cumberland County will be the top seed in next month’s district tournament.
“To be honest, scoring is in the back of my head whenever we play DeKalb. I am thinking can we outscore them?,” Whitson said. “We have stressed to the boys that DeKalb has the ability to put points on the board, so we’ve just stressed defense, defense and defense. The boys took it to heart and they executed it.”
Whitson said DeKalb County tweaked its strategy against the Jets throughout the match Tuesday, mainly dropping another player back in the defense for most of the match. That in turn, forced Cumberland County to adjust.
“DeKalb County tweaked what they did for us from last game,” the coach said. “It worked, they held us to one goal. There were a lot of chances for everyone, and both teams had good looks.”
The Jets broke the tie in the second half. Dylan Moedano had a great service to freshman sensation Nicky Azzani in front of the DeKalb County goal, and the talented speedster slipped by one defender to put his shot into the back of the net to make it 1-0.
The Tigers weren’t done though, as DeKalb County peppered CCHS goalkeeper Jaime Perez with shots on goal late in the game. Perez made two diving saves in the last two minutes of action.
Cumberland County is scheduled to host McMinn County May 1 in its regular season home finale. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. The district tournament is scheduled to begin Monday, May 8. Title game is set for May 11 at White County.
“I think our defense has played well,” Whitson said. “We’ve given up goals this year that I don’t think we normally would have done. However, I think it has been part of the learning process. We lost some great defenders last year, and I think tonight’s game showcased how far we’ve come, to be able to shut out DeKalb County.”
