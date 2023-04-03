The Cumberland County Jets fought their way through a physical contest with Livingston Academy late last week, finding goals in each period, and playing good enough defense to keep the Wildcats out of the back of the net to claim a 2-0 victory.
“It feels great to get a shutout of Livingston,” said CCHS coach Cub Whitson. “To me this felt essentially like the White County game last week, the physicality, the aggressive play, it was all very similar. To actually be able to close out the game, was a big improvement for us.”
Cumberland County is 3-2-1 on the year.
“The mental toughness we’re showing, especially tonight, is getting better,” Whitson said. “Our ability to deal with the physicality of a game is also getting better.”
Dominic Olsen got the Jets on the board early in the first period when he blasted a shot past the Livingston Academy goalkeeper from just outside the box. Then midway in the second half, Olsen turned after receiving a service in front of the LA goal and put a shot into the lower left corner to make it 2-0.
“The early goal, is was good to get that for us,” Whitson said. “However, it sometimes it will make you feel a little too confident because it happens too easy. I don’t think it did tonight because we kept playing hard and Livingston kept playing hard. The early cushion was important because of how physical it would get later on.”
Cumberland County’s defense was very stingy with Livingston Academy. The Wildcats managed only five shots on goal, none of which was really a threat.
“Defensively, I thought we played a much more organized game and a smarter game,” Whitson said. “We had too many fouls in dangerous areas, but Llvingston Academy was playing at a fast pace and pushing and pushing. We did pretty well considering the intensity of the game.”
The Jets’ roster had been looking like a hospital unit over the last couple of weeks as no less than six players with significant playing time spending games on the sideline. Two of those players returned against Livingston and Whitson thinks two more could be coming back this week.
“I thought having some of our regular guys back played a role for us tonight,” Whitson said. “It brought some energy and some skill to the field that was very much needed. We hope to get two more back next week. It was good to have those fresh bodies back.”
Now, Cumberland County will be back on the field April 6 when the Jets host White County at 6 p.m.
“We know what to expect from White County,” Whitson said. “It is going to be physical; it is going to be aggressive. This is a difficult opponent, they’re physical, strong and fast. Then we take on Rhea County the next day at home. They’re an up-tempo team. This week will be challenging, but helpful as we prepare for district play down the road. We look to be competitive and tough.”
