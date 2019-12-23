Stone Memorial High School hosted its annual SMHS Christmas Classic last Friday and Saturday, with the hometown programs going a perfect 4-0 over the two days.
Friday night saw the Stone Memorial boys team hold off a late rally by the Elizabethton Cyclones to win 63-54 behind 19 points from guard Zach Street and 12 from forward Chris Coudriet.
Stone Memorial (63): Zach Street 19, Chris Coudriet 12, Hunter Wattenbarger 8, Jack Eldridge 8, Zach Boyd 8, Will Hecker 7, Kaleb McCoy 1
The Lady Panthers took the court first on Saturday in a noon contest against the Jackson County Lady Devils, a game Stone Memorial dominated from start to finish as they won 78-28.
Emma Capps posted 18 points in 17 minutes in the contest, including her basket in the first period to break the Stone Memorial girls all-time scoring record.
The Lady Panther bench scored 33 points in the win.
Stone Memorial (78): Emma Capps 18, Mattie Buck 14. Annah Goss 9, Tessa Miller 7, Keaton Freitag 6, Katie Adkisson 5, Maggie Hazelton 5, Skylar Dishman 5, Kenry Malone 5, Kimberlyn Cash 4
The boys team followed Friday’s win with an overtime victory over Loretto Saturday, 45-42. The boys are now 6-5 overall.
Stone Memorial (45): Chris Coudriet 17, Zach Boyd 11, Zach Street 6, Hunter Wattenbarger 5, Will Hecker 4, Jack Eldridge 2
In the final contest of the day, the Lady Panthers put together a strong performance against York Institute to win 62-38. The girls are 10-1 overall this season.
Stone Memorial (62): Tessa Miller 21, Emma Capps 20, Mattie Buck 9, Skyler Dishman 5, Keaton Freitag 4, Katie Adkisson 3
Cumberland County:
The Cumberland County Jets and Lady Jets played their last pre-Christmas contests this weekend in the annual Sonic Shootout in Sparta.
Each team left with one win, as the Lady Jets won a down-to-the-wire contest against The King’s Academy, 72-71 Thursday and the Jets dominated Macon County Saturday by a score of 83-43.
The Lady Jets put together their most impressive win of the season Thursday when an Emery Baragona basket with 11 seconds remaining gave CCHS a 72-71 victory over the Lady Lions.
Madison Buffkin took a game-saving charge on the following possession with less than four seconds left.
“I’m so proud of these ladies,” CCHS coach Radhika Miller said after the game. “For this young team to come out and play four solid quarters was huge.”
Cumberland County (72): Emery Baragona 27, Abby Houston 24, Madison Buffkin 10, Josi Smith 9, Tia Swallows 2
The celebration would be short-lived, as CCHS would fall to White County 80-44 on Friday and Clarkrange 72-37 on Saturday. The Lady Jets are 3-8 going into Christmas break.
Cumberland County (vs. White Co.) (44): Emery Baragona 14, Jorjabel Anderson 9, Beth Ann Brewer 6, Abby Houston 6, Josi Smith 4, Grace Baldwin 3, Jasmin Horsley 2
Cumberland County (vs. Clarkrange) (37): Abby Houston 20, Josi Smith 10, Emery Baragona 5, Grace Baldwin 2
The boys fell on Thursday to The King’s Academy, 78-66. Mason Wyatt, Trystan Miller and Trevor Parsons reached double-figures in the defeat.
Cumberland County (66): Mason Wyatt 16, Trystan Miller 14, Trevor Parsons 11, Reese Dykes 9, Jackson Inman 5, Kole Torres 5, Adam Floyd 4, Devin Lane 2
After having Friday off, CCHS returned to Sparta on Saturday and ran away with an 83-43 victory over Macon County.
Wyatt again led all scorers with 20 points. CCHS is now 8-5 going into Christmas.
Cumberland County (83): Mason Wyatt 20, Jackson Inman 16, Reese Dykes 14, Kole Torres 6, Carson Conatser 6, Adam Floyd 6, Devin Lane 4, Trevor Parsons 4, Trystan Miller 3, Ace Hawkins 2, Jaxon Reed 2
