With the 2019 high school football season three Fridays away, the coaching staffs at Cumberland County and Stone Memorial high schools are preparing for their respective seasons.
Cumberland County
The biggest staff change can be found at CCHS, where the Jets are under the direction of first-year head coach Eric Belew.
“We have a good mixture with our situation,” said Belew on his staff. “Continuity is good, but new faces can also be good.”
Belew will also serve as the offensive coordinator for the Jets.
“There are some winged-t principles, but we’re not running the winged-t,” said Belew. “Our offense has a background from guys like Bobby Sharp and my dad.”
Andew Phipps will be defensive coordinator. Phipps was defensive backs coach a season.
“Most people don’t know that I was evaluating people outside of the program, and Phipps won the job,” said Belew. “I didn’t take a chance; he’s the best guy for the job.”
Rocky Gora and Harlan Walker will coach the lines of scrimmage.
“They bring the same fire every day, and the kids respond to that,” said Belew.
Abe Wilson will coach running backs and linebackers.
“He’s very experienced and has done an excellent job,” Belew said.
Matt Torino is the other new face on the CCHS staff.
“He’s taking care of football operations,” said Belew. “He makes sure all the logistical stuff is take care of.”
Stone Memorial
At Stone Memorial, second-year head coach Derik Samber returns a majority of his award-winning staff.
“Our staff is awesome,” said Samber. “Our administration has really allowed me to bring on people that I want. They’ve been super supportive.”
Greg Norton is the Panthers’ offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.
“He’s a young guy but does a great job with our offensive line,” said Samber. “He’s breaking in three new starters up front.”
Coaching receivers will be Vincent Ferguson.
“I coached Vince my first two years coaching at Upperman,” Samber said. “He does a great job with our receivers.”
Duane Hazelton coaches SMHS running backs and serves as head coach for the Stone Memorial middle school team.
“He is such a valuable asset,” Samber said. “He’s so willing to do what needs to be done.”
New to the staff is quarterbacks coach Tony Leckie.
“He has done an excellent job with those guys,” said Samber.
On defense, John Dryden serves as the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach.
Dryden is also responsible for the SMHS strength program.
“He is beyond valuable for us,” Samber said. “Coach Dryden has a lot of experience. He has the keys to the defense and I stay out of his way.”
Andy Bryant handles outside linebackers at SMHS.
“The kids love him,” Samber said. “He’s great to have around the coach’s office.”
SMHS graduate Tanner Kirkland coaches the Panther defensive line.
“He’s so mature and responsible,” said Samber. “He’s willing to do whatever.”
Jamie Smith handles the secondary for Stone Memorial.
“Jamie is dependable and responsible,” added Samber. “He’s another young
guy.”
Both high school football programs have scrimmages at home Friday.
CCHS hosts Wartburg and Oliver Springs, while Stone Memorial hosts Harriman and York Institute.
