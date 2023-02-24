Jade Tuley and Kaitlyn Carson are preparing to compete this weekend, Feb. 23-25, at the TSSAA Girls Wrestling State Championships in Franklin.
It is the best of the best, and the Cumberland County High School duo has been working out with their practice partners daily, hoping to fine tune everything before they hit the mat.
Tuley and Carson say they’re anxious and a little nervous, but they’re ready to get out there and do their best against the top wrestlers in the state. They’re happy to even be in the final 16 in the state. Don’t let their mild-mannered attitude fool you. The CCHS pair can hold their own!
“They’re both very good wrestlers and very good kids,” said Cumberland County coach Brad Eich. “Every time someone gets to go to the state tournament and represents themselves and the school, that’s a great thing.
“After all, this is the final tournament of the season. I am so proud of them, and proud their practice partners, their parents and family, the whole support system these girls have will be able to experience this with them. I am excited they get to see this, too…”
The state wrestling meet will be at the Williamson County Agriculture and Exposition Arena. Gates will open at noon on Feb. 23, and 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 24-25. Saturday’s matches will be the medalist rounds.
“I am really excited about getting the chance to wrestle in the state,” said Tuley. “I am not too nervous, but I am excited about making it to the state because I am already in the top 16 in the state and I think that is amazing. I have hopes for the way I want the state tournament to go, but I am not expecting too much.”
The state competition has a little extra meaning for Tuley, who wrestles in the 152-pound weight class. The talented sophomore had her freshman season cut short because of an injury prior to the regional tournament, so this year is her, kind of, coming party.
“Last year, I wasn’t even able to qualify for regions because I had a concussion,” she said. “So, I have been pushing for the state tournament all year. It was a lot of incentive for me, … I so I practice harder, and I worked harder in the weight room.”
Carson, who is in her first year of wrestling with the Cumberland County Lady Jets, is remaining calm on the outside, even thought she may be nervous on the inside.
“I am excited, but I am a little nervous,” said Carson, who wrestles in the 165-pound division. “Once I get there, I think I will probably be just fine. I like the adrenaline and I like how you have to push yourself to compete against the best of the best.”
Both Tuley and Carson have allowed themselves to think ahead, somewhat, to dare dream about winning a state championship.
“I am on the smaller side of my weight class,” Tuley said. “A lot of girls are bigger than me, and stronger, so they’ve got a size advantage. I have to counter that with quickness, because if I don’t they’re going to use their size to their advantage and keep me down.
“Even if I don’t win the title, to be able to get my arm raised in one match at the state meet, I would feel so proud of myself to get that far.”
“I am going to need to push myself,” said Carson. “I need to remain confident in my abilities, and not doubt myself.
Eich said now is not the time of the season to make in big changes in the wrestlers preparations. They know their moves, the know the counters to moves, and, likely, they’ve probably either wrestled everyone competition in their weight class at state. Or, they’ve at least seen them at a meet.
It is time to get to work.
“Them having a chance to be at the state tournament is a big deal,” Eich said. “The majority of the state is not wrestling now. As long as they go out and do their best, and they always do that, then that would be great. I have no doubt they will be able that and I am excited to see it.”
