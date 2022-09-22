Cumberland County High School golfers Jaxon Reed and Kelly McCartt will continue their season to the Region 4-AA tournament Monday after earning individual berths during the district tournament Monday.
Reed finished the par-70 Golden Eagle Golf Club course at two-under par, with a score of 68, the best score of the day.
“He’s got a good chance to move on to the state tournament,” said Coach Randy Herring. In three matches on the Tennessee Tech University course this season, Reed has shot a 66, a 71 and a 68.
“If he plays his normal round, with the law of averages, he should shoot par or under par,” Herring said.
Reed is a co-Player of the Year for the district, and he has committed to Lee University to continue his golf career after graduation. The top three individual players will advance to the state tournament.
McCartt shot an 85 to advance to the regional tournament. She is the only female golfer at CCHS and competes as an individual.
Overall, the Jet golf team saw their best finish of the season, Herring said. The team combined their play for a score of 340, earning them fourth place among the field of seven teams.
Josh Sliger shot an 83, placing him into a three-man playoff for the final individual spot at next week’s regional tournament. Herring said the playoff had to go to the fifth hole before a winner was selected, leaving Sliger out of region play.
Team members Jaxon Houston shot a 92 and Dillion Williams a 97.
