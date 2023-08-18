The Cumberland County Jets and Lady Jets are coming into the final stretch of their preseason on a high note. The blue and gold runners just finished a Jamboree in Cookeville earlier this week with some impressive performances.
Now, coach Drew DeLorenzo has his teams gearing up for the regular season opener Sept. 2 at Victor Ashe Park in Knoxville.
“The biggest focus for us coming into the season was to replace two girls we lost from last year’s team,” DeLorenzo said.
“We needed to replace those two girls so we could have a full team. As far as the running goes, our system is in place now, so all we’re having to do now is get more mileage.”
DeLorenzo said last year Cumberland County didn’t get a lot of miles in, but the boys and girls ran hard. This year, he said he wanted to get in the miles, while also continuing to run hard. CCHS is currently around 35 miles per week, but is hoping to raise that level to 50 miles per week.
“With this group, I thought we could meet the goal of 50 miles per week,” said DeLorenzo. “Most of them ran track, so they’re in shape. One little dilemma is our large freshman class. The learning curve for them is a little behind. Some are having difficulty running two miles, and that is a problem when you race three miles.”
The boys varsity team includes Dylan Smith, Kaleb Hawn, Owen Reed, Zach Ostrander, Eden Kean, Eric Ong, Atley Hofknecht and Cayden Wallace. The girls team includes Alexis Carroll, Rebekah Ostrander and Linsey Colton.
“The thing about this boys team is the guys returning have done a good job of maintaining the pace they had last year,” DeLorenzo said. “I believe you can’t win a race in the first mile, but I do believe you can loose it. Last year, I think we lost a lot of races in the first mile because we ran way ahead of our pace.
“They’re doing a good job of running every mile being scripted. If I want them to do four 6-minute, 10-second miles, that’s what they do. I think they’re showing a lot of maturity.”
The junior varsity team includes Kiptyn Elmore, Triston Futrell, Garrett Simpson, Carson Dennis, Riley Cox, Rachel Ostrander, Livi Futrell, Lacey Reed, and Riley Davis.
Ostrander is the big gun on the boys team. He has the experience, but also the God-given ability. Kean and Smith will factor into every race, as will Wallace, Hofknecht, Reed, Ong and Hawn.
“Ostrander, Kean and Smith are going to be difficult to beat. However, that trio will have a lot of support,” DeLorenzo said. “The biggest thing is our region is pretty tough, so the most important thing we have to do is be consistent. If we can be consistent, I think we can have three guys in the top 10 in the region. If we do that, we should be state-bound.”
Because Cumberland County girls are currently low in roster numbers, the Lady Jets will be running as individuals. That’s unfortunate, DeLorenzo said, but he’s excited about the attitude his girls have had.
“The girls are pretty tough. It is not easy to run every day, especially when you don’t know if you’re going to have enough for a team,” he said. “Linsey went to state last year, and she’s been running phenomenally all summer.
“Alexis is a multi-sport athlete and a really tough kid. Chloe Hall is really coming on, and Rebekah is such a grinder and very consistent in what she does. She does a good job of running people down.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.