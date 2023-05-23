The Cumberland County Jets’ season came to a close Saturday in the Class AA Soccer Substate match at Signal Mountain High School. The Jets fought back to tie the game before halftime, but then gave up a late goal to lose 2-1.
“We were a little unlucky there at the end,” said Cumberland County coach Cub Whitson. “I felt like we definitely played well enough to get a win. It was a really good game, the momentum swung back and forth a few times. Hopefully, it was entertaining to watch.”
Signal Mountain grabbed the early lead with a goal midway through the first period. Cumberland County came back when Gabriel Alva scored on a penalty shot right before the half.
Signal Mountain scored the winner in the 65th minute of action to post the 2-1 final margin.
“Stone Mountain has a lot of tradition, a lot of history, especially as AA school,” Whitson said. “They’ve won 17 games this season, so obviously they’re good. We just wanted to come out and not be intimidated. And, I think we did a good job of that.
“I thought we played with a lot of energy, a lot of effort and a lot of heart. Coming into the match, we talked about how they score goals, they have only been shut out twice this year. So we knew they were probably going to score goals, we were just going to have to get tough and score goals of our own.”
Signal Mountain put a lot of pressure on the Cumberland County defense, forcing the Jets to play much more defense than they wanted to.
That, Whitson said, can cause issues for a team, unfortunately creating breakdowns in the back third of the field.
“Their possession gave us trouble,” said Whitson. “They were probably playing more possession than I anticipated. Most of their possession this season was centrally, but they also played with width today.
“I guess you could say good on us for making them change to a different approach to beat us. But it is hard to be proud of something like that at this moment. They tweaked things to how we were defending them, and they got the better of us.”
Whitson said although the Jets have had a great season, losing doesn’t sit well with anyone.
“One of the things about these guys is we’re not OK with the loss,” the coach said. “We feel like we should have won, but never being satisfied with a performance and thinking you can always do better, that makes it hard when you get to the end of the season.
“There are a lot of teams that would like to be in our situation, to have the success we have had. There are a lot of teams that are happy winning certain games, just happy to get through to the next round.
“We’ve been here [substate round] several years, but it doesn’t make it any easier because we want to get back to Murfreesboro [state championship].”
Early Saturday morning, before they left for the match in Signal Mountain, Whitson had a team breakfast.
“Every kid in the program is special, and I will remember every one of them,” Whitson said.
“They came over this morning, and me and some of the dads cooked them pancakes for breakfast. You just don’t want to let go of those moments. But, it always comes to an end at some point.”
