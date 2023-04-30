On a clear, cool evening, visiting Stone Memorial High School showed why it’s one of the top baseball teams in the district by defeating a scrappy Cumberland County High squad 4-2 last Tuesday in a matchup of crosstown rivals.
With the victory, the Panthers improved to 19-4 overall and 8-4 in the district. It was their last district game of the season and gave them a No. 2 seed and first-round bye in the upcoming district tournament.
Junior Nick Osmun started for Stone Memorial and pitched four innings before being relieved by freshman Talyn Hurd, who finished the game by striking out third baseman Rylan Burnett with runners on first and second.
Hurd, who started the game at catcher and switched positions with Osmun in the fifth inning, recorded six strikeouts in three innings.
“Talyn came in and threw strikes,” said Stone coach Trent Stokes. “He keeps his composure and competes in big moments.”
The Panthers had nine hits, led by senior left fielder Nolan Wyatt, sophomore designated hitter Kamryn Melton and senior centerfielder Braden Looper with two hits apiece. Osmun, who gave up one run and two hits while striking out four and walking six in a solid performance, had a line drive single in the third inning that drove in two runs and gave Stone a 2-0 lead.
A sacrifice fly to center field by senior shortstop Collin Tiegs scored Killian Diem from third to make it 3-0.
In the fourth inning, Looper started with a single to left and eventually scored the Panthers’ fourth and final run through aggressive base running and a CCHS miscue.
Cumberland got on the board in the fourth inning on a bases loaded walk to catcher Connor Hankins. That scored second baseman Jacob Hodge, who opened the inning with a single to centerfield and moved to second after right fielder Lucas Dyer was hit by a pitch. Hodge had advanced to third on a fly out to center by left fielder Ryder Myers.
In the seventh, Myers hit a single to left to drive in a run and pull the Jets within two runs.
Braylon Burnett pitched six solid innings against a potent Stone lineup, recording one strikeout and two walks. Coach Joey Burnett said he did everything he could to keep them in the game. He also led the Jets at the plate with two hits including a double to centerfield in the first inning.
Although CCHS dropped to 5-16, coach Joey Burnett was encouraged by his team’s performance after falling to the Panthers the day before.
“That’s our best game against a top team,” coach Burnett said. “They played hard the whole game. I’m proud of their effort. They didn’t quit.”
Coach Burnett added they want to win their last five games and have some momentum going into the district tournament.
Stone is likewise preparing for the second season.
“We’re looking forward to the postseason,” Stokes said. “We’re primed and ready and want to make a run.”
