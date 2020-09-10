An early morning road trip didn’t phase the Cumberland County Jet golf team Tuesday, as they placed second overall in the Keith Maxwell Invitational at McMinnville Country Club.
CCHS shot a 324 on the day, good for second behind Cookeville at 306. Stone Memorial placed third at 331.
Sophomore Jaxon Reed posted a strong performance in the invitational, shooting a 74. His score was the second lowest on the day out of 61 players.
Jackson Inman shot a 79, good for his best round of the season, followed by Nick Horvath at 83, Tucker Christopher at 88 and Zach Miller at 100.
The Jets traveled to White County on Thursday and will play at Rhea County next Monday for their final regular season match.
The district golf tournament will take place Monday, Sept. 21, at Golden Eagle Country Club in Cookeville.
The regional golf tournament is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29, in Cleveland.
