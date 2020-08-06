A tough field of high school golf teams met Monday morning in Cleveland at the Don Burke Memorial tournament, including the Cumberland County Jets.
CCHS placed fourth out of 12 teams on the day with a score of 332.
“I’m encouraged with our play today,” said jet golf coach Randy Herring. “Tournament golf identifies where your game is. This group will get better.
“Hopefully we will use today as motivation to work harder,” the coach added.
Defending small school golf state champion Signal Mountain shot a 305 to win, followed by Cooke-ville at 320 and Bradley Central at 326.
Jet sophomore Jaxon Reed led CCHS on the
day at 78, tied for the eighth-best individual score.
Following Reed was Nick Horvath at 81, Tucker Christopher at 85, Jackson Inman at 88 and Zach Miller at 100.
Cumberland County hosted Livingston Academy and Warren County on Thursday at Lake Tansi Golf Course.
