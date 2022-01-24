Two road district wins in less than 24 hours is no easy task, but the Cumberland County Jets did just that over the weekend.
CCHS traveled to Macon County on Friday and left with a 60-37 victory before winning at Livingston Academy on Saturday, 52-49.
“We had a big layoff for weather and didn’t play for a week or get to practice for three straight days,” said CCHS head coach Taylor Denney. “Any time you can get district wins, especially on the road, it’s a big deal.”
At Macon County
CCHS picked up their second win of the season over Macon County in impressive fashion behind 20 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals from Kole Torres.
The Jets never trailed Macon County as they led 16-4 after the first quarter.
“We came dialed in defensively,” Denney said. “We didn’t want a week off to be an excuse. We were flying around defensively.”
CCHS went ahead by as many as 26 points (39-13) in the second period before leading 39-17 at halftime.
The second half resembled the first as CCHS cruised to a 60-37 win.
Cumberland County (60): Kole Torres 20, Jackson Inman 12, Carson Conatser 8, Jaxon Reed 8 Braeden Woodard 5, Devin Lane 4, Reece Crockett 3
At Livingston Academy
Livingston Academy made things interesting late, but ultimately the Jets held on for a 52-49 win.
“That’s a tough place to play,” Denney said. “They’ve got a lot of tradition, and their fans really care.”
A trio of Jets scored in double figures, again led by Torres with 14 points and five rebounds.
Inman posted 10 points 5 rebounds and five assists, along with 10 points and four rebounds from Lane.
It was Livingston who jumped ahead early, leading 7-0 midway through the first period.
“Our kids did a great job bouncing back there, and we actually had the lead at halftime,” Denney added.
CCHS followed Livingston’s 7-0 run with a 13-0 run of their own and went into halftime ahead 29-20.
Cumberland County maintained their lead, 43-36, after three periods before Livingston made their final run.
The Wildcats opened the fourth period on an 8-0 run to take a 44-43 lead over the Jets.
After trading baskets, Livingston again led 46-45 with 2:20 remaining before an Inman layup gave CCHS a 47-46 lead, one they wouldn’t give up again as they went on to win 52-49.
“Our kids did a really good job of pushing through,” Denney added. “We got the stops we needed and made big free throws.”
CCHS improves to 10-9 overall and 5-1 in District 7AAA play with the win.
Up next, the Jets host cross-town foe Stone Memorial on Tuesday.
Cumberland County (52): Kole Torres 14, Devin Lane 10, Jackson Inman 10, Carson Conatser 8, Jaxon Reed 6, Reece Crockett 4
