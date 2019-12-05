The Clarkrange Lady Buffaloes were unchallenged Tuesday night in Crossville as they defeated the homestanding Cumberland County Lady Jets 79-55 in non-district action.
“We had some goals to begin with,” CCHS coach Radhika Miller said. “We wanted to cut down on our fouls and win three possessions in a row. There were several times where we did that, but the mental mistakes and turnovers we made against a very well coached and experienced team cost us.”
The Lady Jets led 7-6 early in the first period before Clarkrange settled in and took a commanding 24-11 lead after the first period.
Clarkrange kept its foot down as CHS grew its lead to 48-28 at the halftime break. Clarkrange’s Kaylie Monday had 15 points through two quarters of action. Chloe Howard also hit double-figures in the first half for the Lady Buffaloes, scoring 10 points in the opening two periods.
“When you’re playing against the Monday twins, credit to them; they get to the rim and shoot well. You’ve got to pick your poison,” Miller added. “I thought our freshman did a good job defending them early, but as the game went on the inexperience showed itself.”
Clarkrange showed no sign of letting up in the second half as they held a 73-41 lead after three quarters and ultimately won by a final score of 79-55.
Up next is District 7AA play for Cumberland County as Bledsoe County comes to Crossville on Friday.
“I know their strength and physicality will be a challenge for us,” Miller said on Bledsoe. “We’ve got to take care of the basketball.”
Cumberland County (55): Emery Baragona 13, Abby Houston 12, Shelbi Smith 8, Josi Smith 7, Jorja Anderson 7, Beth Ann Brewer 6, Madison Buffkin 2
Clarkrange (79): Kaylie Monday 20, Chloe Howard 16, Kassie Monday 14, Lexie Pierce 9, Makenzie Pile 8, Kacey Sells 5, Emy Crabtree 3, Zoey Smith 3, Beth Conatser 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.