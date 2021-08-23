Sweet, sweet victory.
Friday’s week one win for the Cumberland County Jets football team was sweeter than most, as CCHS knocked off Whitwell 35-0 for the program’s first win since 2016.
“We’ve worked really hard,” said Jet head coach Noah Repasky. “It’s been coming for over a year now. A lot of hours that people don’t see and extra stuff that other teams don’t do goes into this.”
The win is the first for Repasky at Cumberland County, who is currently in his second season with the program.
Running back Colin Brown put on a historic performance, rushing for 281 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries for the Jets.
“I thought we were better up front,” Repasky said. “We’ve got strong guys.”
The Jet defense pitched a shutout for the first time in 11 years, holding the Tigers scoreless on Friday.
“What they do is tough with the misdirection,” Repasky said. “For the most part, our kids executed the game plan and it was a good, solid performance.”
Cumberland County quickly got to work, scoring on their first possession of the night after forcing the Tigers into a three-and-out.
The Jets marched down the field from their own 33, setting up Brown for his first score of the evening on a five-yard touchdown run with 6:16 left in the opening quarter. Jaime Perez tacked on the extra point, giving the Jets a 7-0 lead.
Early in the second quarter, CCHS quarterback Ray Marshall hit Grayson Hale downfield for a 53-yard reception to set the Jets up at the Whitwell five-yard line, where Brown rushed in again for his second score of the evening.
With 7:14 left in the second period, Cumberland County led 14-0, a score that would stand until halftime.
Brown showed off his wheels on the third play of the third quarter, breaking loose for a 69-yard touchdown run to put Cumberland County ahead 21-0.
Brown capped off his impressive performance with 4:53 left in the third quarter, scoring his fourth touchdown on a six-yard run to put the Jets ahead 28-0.
Christian Filler scored the night’s final touchdown, a 17-yard run around the right side to put Cumberland County ahead 35-0.
CCHS amassed 408 total yards of offense, including 369 yards on the ground. The Jets averaged 8.5 yards per play and held Whitwell’s leading rusher to 25 yards.
The Jets are 1-0 on the season and travel to Monterey this Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Monterey defeated Cannon County 35-6 in week one.
Photos, video highlights and more from Friday’s win at Whitwell are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
RUSHING BREAKDOWN
Colin Brown 26 carries for 281 yards and four touchdowns
Christian Filler 7 carries for 62 yards and one touchdown
Braden Tollett 4 carries for 18 yards
Ray Marshall 3 carries for 7 yards
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.