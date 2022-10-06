Cumberland County High School’s junior varsity volleyball team finished their season undefeated, topping Livingston Academy and Upperman High School in the district JV tournament held Wednesday at CCHS.
“They accomplished a lot. I’m extremely proud of them,” said CCHS coach Roger Dixon. “They’re all freshmen and sophomores, so I hope that’s a sign of a bright future ahead for us.”
The team beat both competitors 2-0, and several players earned regular season honors.
Delayna Inman, Malloree Woodard and Jade Tuley were named All District Junior Varsity while Laila Howard was named the District’s Most Valuable Player.
Tuley, Inman and Tessa Hayes were named to the All Tournament team and Howard was named the Tournament MVP.
Dixon noted his team graduated six seniors last year.
“We have a lot of youth,” he said. “And because we have a small team, several of these players have taken on dual roles, and they’ve handled that extremely well.
Howard, a freshman, is the team’s setter.
“She stormed on with great leadership and is a role model on and off the court,” Dixon said.
Tuley, a sophomore, has taken some starting positions on the varsity squad.
“She’s grown as a player and person this season,” Dixon said.
Hassler is a key player on the team’s defense.
“She’s a scrapper. I look forward to her growing and developing, as well,” Dixon said.
SMHS Coach Tori Permenter recognized her JV honorees for this season.
Breanna Looper, Kendal Tollet and Madison Lefebvre were named All District Junior Varsity for the regular season. Lucy Groth and Alyssa Houston earned JV All Tournament honors.
Junior varsity post-season ends with the district tournament, though coaches are looking to these young players as they plan for the 2023 season.
