The Cumberland County Jets fell in back-to-back games against White County this weekend to close out their 2021-’22 regular season.
Friday’s game in Sparta saw the Warriors win 59-51. The teams met 24 hours later in Crossville, where White County again won, this time by a 63-50 margin.
In Friday’s game, CCHS senior Jackson Inman posted 20 points to lead the Jets, followed by 9 points from Kole Torres.
The Jets tied Friday’s game at 47 points each with 4:56 remaining on a Jaxon Reed jump shot, but the Jets were ultimately unable to take the lead as White County closed out to win by a final score of 59-51.
Inman again led Cumberland County with 20 points on Saturday, followed by 16 from Torres.
White County led for the duration of the second half en route to a 63-50 victory.
Cumberland County finishes the regular season at 13-13 overall and 7-5 in District 7AAA play, good for third overall.
Postseason play begins for Cumberland County on Wednesday when they host District 7AAA No. 5 seed DeKalb County, who beat the Jets 71-66 on Feb. 8.
Additional photos from Friday and Saturday’s contests are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
CCHS Friday (51): Jackson Inman 20, Kole Torres 9, Devin Lane 8, Carson Conatser 6, Reece Crockett 4, Ace Hawkins 2, Jaxon Reed 2
CCHS Saturday (50): Jackson Inman 20, Kole Torres 16, Carson Conatser 7, Reece Crockett 3, Devin Lane 2, Jaxon Reed 2
