Cumberland County High School honored the members of its 1,000 Point Club Saturday during the Meet the Jets basketball preview event.
Members of the club scored 1,000 or more points while playing basketball for CCHS.
Members include:
Greg Tabor, 1977-1980, 1,257 points
Ronnie Cox, 1981-1984, 1,523 points
Lynn Cox, 1985-1988, 1,136 points
David Stewart, 1985-1988, 1,107 points
Wade Parsons, 1989-1992, 2,523 points
Leslie VanWinlke, 1990-1993, 1,022 points
Jessica Beaty, 1990-1993, 1,549 points
Brad Eldridge, 1992-1995, 1,311 points
Brenda Wofford, 1994-1998, 1,203 points
Heather Dykes, 1994-1998, 1,370 points
George Potter, 1996-1999, 1,321 points
Crystal Davis, 1997-2001, 1,493 points
Chase Burnett, 1998-2002, 1,524 points
Lindsey Jones, 1998-2002, 1,267 points
Candice Foster, 1998-2002, 1,168 points
Brandon Houston, 1999-2003, 1,336 points
Casha Foster, 2002-2006, 1,222 points
Jennifer Hood, 2002-2006, 1,152 points
Jaclyn Reagan, 2009-2012, 1,164 points
Taylor Vaden, 2009, 2012, 1,152 points
Taylor Houston, 2011-2013, 1,129 points
Logan Parsons, 2011-2014, 1,210 points
Gina Dick, 2011-2015, 1,027 points
Makenzie Iles, 2012-2016, 2,008 points
Cade Smith, 2013-2016, 1,011 points
Klaire Varney, 2013-2017, 1,004 points
Destiny Carlton, 2013-2017, 1,505 points
Silas Clark, 2015-2018, 1,833 points
Josh Dykes, 2016-2018, 1,143 points
Gracee Dishman, 2016-2019, 2,990 points
Mason Wyatt, 2016-2020, 1,182 points
Jackson Inman, 2018-2022, 1,369 points
Kole Torres, 2018-2022, 1,211 points
Emery Baragona and Abby Houston, both seniors on this year’s Lady Jets basketball team, have earned their membership in the club — with more points to come.
