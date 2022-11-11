1000-2.jpg
KIRK

Cumberland County High School honored the members of its 1,000 Point Club Saturday during the Meet the Jets basketball preview event.

Members of the club scored 1,000 or more points while playing basketball for CCHS.

Members include: 

Greg Tabor, 1977-1980, 1,257 points

Ronnie Cox, 1981-1984, 1,523 points

Lynn Cox, 1985-1988, 1,136 points

David Stewart, 1985-1988, 1,107 points

Wade Parsons, 1989-1992, 2,523 points

Leslie VanWinlke, 1990-1993, 1,022 points

Jessica Beaty, 1990-1993, 1,549 points

Brad Eldridge, 1992-1995, 1,311 points

Brenda Wofford, 1994-1998, 1,203 points

Heather Dykes, 1994-1998, 1,370 points

George Potter, 1996-1999, 1,321 points

Crystal Davis, 1997-2001, 1,493 points

Chase Burnett, 1998-2002, 1,524 points

Lindsey Jones, 1998-2002, 1,267 points

Candice Foster, 1998-2002, 1,168 points

Brandon Houston, 1999-2003, 1,336 points

Casha Foster, 2002-2006, 1,222 points

Jennifer Hood, 2002-2006, 1,152 points

Jaclyn Reagan, 2009-2012, 1,164 points

Taylor Vaden, 2009, 2012, 1,152 points

Taylor Houston, 2011-2013, 1,129 points

Logan Parsons, 2011-2014, 1,210 points

Gina Dick, 2011-2015, 1,027 points

Makenzie Iles, 2012-2016, 2,008 points

Cade Smith, 2013-2016, 1,011 points

Klaire Varney, 2013-2017, 1,004 points

Destiny Carlton, 2013-2017, 1,505 points

Silas Clark, 2015-2018, 1,833 points

Josh Dykes, 2016-2018, 1,143 points

Gracee Dishman, 2016-2019, 2,990 points

Mason Wyatt, 2016-2020, 1,182 points

Jackson Inman, 2018-2022, 1,369 points

Kole Torres, 2018-2022, 1,211 points

Emery Baragona and Abby Houston, both seniors on this year’s Lady Jets basketball team, have earned their membership in the club — with more points to come.

