When the Cumberland County Lady Jets put on their full-court press and really turn it up a couple of notches, it’s like opponents are swatting away a swarm of bees. They often cause multiple turnovers that CCHS can turn into points on the other end of the floor.
That was the case Tuesday as the Lady Jets’ defense smothered the Clarkrange Lady Buffaloes and legendary coach Lamar Rogers on their home court and left with a hard-fought 55-41 victory.
“This is Clarkrange, and (coach) Lamar Rogers. He’s won over 1,000 games, he’s been here like 46 years, with multiple state championships,” said Cumberland coach Kim Cram-Torres. “So when you can come here and win, you have done something not a lot of teams have done. His win-loss record proves that.”
Clarkrange opened the game by pressing the Lady Jets and was able to get a couple of buckets off Cumberland County turnovers, on its way to a 9-0 lead. But the Lady Jets turned on the switch and went on a roll to take a 20-9 advantage at the end of the first period. The surge was highlighted by a half-court shot by Emery Baragona.
The pressure continued to pay dividends as Cumberland County expanded its lead and held a 36-20 lead at the information.
“This was a big game for our seniors,” Cram-Torres said. “Our seniors have never won here, so that was very important to them. That was on their goal list. Coach Rogers likes to press, do a lot of the same things we do. I felt it comes down to guard play, and I felt our guards did a good job of handling his pressure, and I think we were able to get his guards to turn the ball over.”
The two teams exchanged baskets for most of the second half as Cumberland County reached the final 55-41 margin.
Baragona led the charge for the Lady Jets, 4-1 on the year, with 24 points. Abby Houston had 11 and Aliyah Hawkins tallied seven. Jorja Anderson chipped in with five points, while Grace and Jalynn Baldwin had four points each.
Addy Stowers led Clarkrange with 11 points in the loss.
“We have talked about preparation with the girls. We can’t forget about that,” Cram-Torres said. “We play York on Friday and then we have McMinn Central and Macon County, and all of them are on the road. It will be a huge test for us. The whole design of this schedule is to prepare us for the district and postseason play. So, we have to be the right kind of tough.”
Slow second half slows Jets
The Cumberland County Jets came out Tuesday night with high energy and effort and battled valiantly with the Clarkrange Buffaloes. However, a slow second period for CCHS ended up proving costly, with the Jets being outscored 22-9 in the quarter, and eventually losing 72-58.
“We came out ready to play and this is a tough place to play — small town, small gym, large crowd,” said Cumberland County coach Taylor Denney. “Then, things got difficult for us. I didn’t think we reacted well to that in the second quarter. Other than that I thought we played pretty well.”
That they did. Cumberland County got buckets from Braden Leviner and Ethan Dixon to finish the first period with a 22-21 deficit. But that’s when the Jets went cold from the floor and could manage points from only Dixon, Braeden Woodard and Noah Ledbetter before going into halftime trailing 44-30.
“We wanted to attack the middle of their zone, and I thought we did that for the most part,” Denney said. “In that second-quarter spurt there, we kind of got away from it. We had some empty possessions. But overall, I thought we did a lot of good things.”
Nolen Carter led Cumberland County in scoring with 14 points. Woodard tallied 12 and Leviner scored 11. Dixon chipped in with 10, and Ledbetter added six points. Sol Sitton scored four, and Dillon Smith had one.
Jack Cordell led Clarkrange with 27 points.
Cumberland County must now prepare to play at York Institute Dec. 2, and follow that with road battles at McMinn Central on Dec. 6 and Macon County on Dec. 9.
