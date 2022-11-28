Kim Cram and her staff drill the Cumberland County girls on defense each and every day in practice. It is a cornerstone in the foundation of the Lady Jets’ basketball program.
So, when CCHS rolled over Meigs County 55-20 Saturday in the second round of the Cumberland County Thanksgiving Classic, even Cram was pretty excited about her team’s effort.
“I think any time you hold somebody to 20 points or less it is a defensive success,” Cram said. “I like our effort, our intensity, how hard we worked. I would like to say we fixed any issues we had on defense, but I don’t think you can ever sit back on your heels and feel like we’ve solved every problem. Every game has its new challenges, but we’ve certainly improved since our first game.”
The victory improves the Lady Jets to 4-0 on the season. Cumberland County will visit Clarkrange Tuesday, Nov. 29. Tipoff will be at 6 p.m.
There was little doubt in the game as the Lady Jets sprinted to a 23-11 advantage at the end of the first period, mostly behind the inside play of Jalynn Baldwin.
Cumberland County held Meigs County to only two points in the second quarter and took a 40-13 lead into the intermission.
“I think there is always something to gain in every single game,” Cram said. “We talk about how in games like that (lopsided scores) these are practice, so we can work on different things. We work on things every day, but it is nice to have the opportunity to do it against people you don’t know.”
Abby Houston led Cumberland County in scoring with 17 points. Jalynn Baldwin had 14 and Emery Baragona scored 11. Jorja Anderson tallied six points, while Grace Baldwin got five and Aliyah Hawkins chipped in with two.
Talley Lawson and Julia Howard led Meigs County with five points each.
“We were really happy we were able to get those guys in because they’ve worked really hard every day in practice,” Cram said about emptying her bench in the final minutes. “They take the brunt of the kids that play more minutes, and their ultimate reward is to get to play in the game. That may not come often, but we were really happy they were able to get on the floor tonight.”
CCHS boys’ rally falls short
A late charge by the CCHS Jets fell short Saturday night in the second round of the Cumberland County Thanksgiving Classic. The CCHS Jets lost to Meigs County, 66-32.
“We didn’t do what we had talked about in practice this week,” said Cumberland County coach Taylor Denney. “We weren’t ready to play and that’s on me. We will make sure we work on that in practice. They (Meigs County) didn’t do anything that surprised us.”
Braden Woodard led the way for the Lady Jets, 1-3 on the year, with 10 points.
Braden Leviner scored nine points, and Ethan Dixon got four points. Braden Templeton chipped in three. Dylan Smith, Sol Sitton and Asher Mifflin scored two each.
Payton Armour led Meigs County with 16 points.
“We’ve got to get better every game, every half, every week,” Denney said. “That first half kind of left a bad taste in our mouths and I thought we came out, and played with a little more aggression in the second half.”
