Coaches will often say they learn a lot about their team when it is faced with adversity. How do they respond? Do they answer the bell for the next round or do they fold and give up. Different teams will respond differently.
Cumberland County coach Kim Cram-Torres found out a lot about her basketball squad Tuesday night when she watched them take every shot Stone Memorial gave out before pulling away in the second half to earn a 45-34 victory in the first round of the District 7AAA Tournament at CCHS.
“All day long Tuesday, I have been thinking about it and I just knew this game was going to be hard,” Cram-Torres said. “I hate hearing this nonsense during tournaments about ‘you should win, right?’ Well no! You shouldn’t. Nobody should win. You have to go out and win. Stone Memorial gave us a lot and I am just happy about how we responded.”
Cumberland County improves to 22-7 on the year and will face Upperman Saturday in the semifinals at Tennessee Tech. Tipoff is tentatively set for 7 p.m.
The game went back and forth early. Stone Memorial’s defense gave CCHS some problems, but the Lady Jets were getting good looks at the basket, they just weren’t falling. The game was tied at 6 after the first eight minutes, and Stone was able to head into the locker room with a 19-17 advantage at halftime.
But the Lady Jets caught fire in the third period, thanks to big 3-point buckets from Jorja Anderson and Grace Baldwin. CCHS took the lead from the Lady Panthers, and then separated themselves to hold a 33-25 lead heading into the fourth period.
Emery Baragona led the way for Cumberland County with 15 big points. Anderson had 10, while Aliyah Hawkins scored six. Abby Houston chipped in six points, and Jalynn Baldwin scored five. Grace Baldwin had three.
Kailee Waldo and Rachel Houston had eight points each to set the pace for Stone Memorial. Adison Howard and Kortney Headrick tallied seven apiece. Ashley Whittenburg scored three points and Lily Hinch had one.
“We knew Coach Buck was going to throw different looks at us, but we were ready for that,” Cram-Torres said. “It affected us, but we talked about it Monday night. We saw film of him doing that against other teams so we knew it was coming.
“I thought we did a good job of forcing them to come out and play us straight up. Jorja made some shots, Grace made some shots. Eventually, players will figure out how to make a shot, so you’ve got to come out and play straight up, eventually.”
Cram-Torres said she talked to her team at halftime about staying focused and positive. Being behind, she told the players, was not insurmountable.
“We’ve been down multiple times this season and we have played a tremendously difficult schedule. That was to get us ready for this moment,” Cram-Torres said. “We’ve come back from being 13 behind. We’ve been down double digits to teams this season, so we were ready.”
Cram-Torres said she felt a hard foul at mid-court in the third period, drawing a technical foul on one player from each team, may have given the Lady Jets added incentive.
“I think the play at half-court ignited us a little bit,” Cram-Torres said “We’re a close-knit group. We got a little fiery, and a little chippy. That’s when we made a run.”
Now, the Lady Jets will prepare for a semifinal battle with Upperman.
“We’ve never been a team to ever deviate from the things we do well. So, going into Saturday’s game we want to make sure we’re ready,” Cram-Torres said. “I don’t think our juniors and seniors have played their best basketball against Upperman, ever. Upperman beat us twice in the regular season and once in the district tournament last year, and they’ve beaten us twice this year. I don’t think we’ve given them our best shot.
“So, my message to our team is, ‘Upperman hasn’t seen our best yet, so let’s show them our best on Saturday.’”
