The Cumberland County Lady Jets were able to keep pace with one of the top teams in District 7 Tuesday night when they fought off a tenacious Stone Memorial before eventually running away with a 63-38 basketball victory at SMHS.
“I am not surprised it was a tough first half tonight,” said Cumberland County coach Kim Cram-Torres. “This is a tough place to play, and we knew Stone would be ready to play. I think we just needed to refocus ourselves. We told the girls at the half, it doesn’t matter if you win by one or if you win by 20, it is still a win. Sometimes we put pressure on ourselves that we don’t need to. So, we kind of worked some things out and we had a big third and fourth quarters and that made a big difference.”
The win improves the Lady Jets to 17-5 overall and 6-2 in district play. Livingston Academy is 20-3 and 7-0, while Upperman is 20-3 and 5-2 in league play. White County is still in the mix at 18-7 and the year and 5-3 in the district.
Stone Memorial came ready to play Tuesday. The Lady Panthers rushed out to a 14-7 lead after the first eight minutes and stayed within shooting distance as they trailed Cumberland County 29-25 at halftime. The Lady Jets led 40-34 going into the fourth period.
“It is a mindset thing when we play Cumberland County,” said Stone Coach Mike Buck. “They’re very good, and they’re senior heavy. So, tonight we wanted to play as hard as possible, look them in the eye and not back down. A lot of times, a better team will try to impose their will on you, and if you let them, you’re in for a long night.
“I don’t think that ever happened tonight. I think we did stand up and we stood our ground, and compete with them. We had some breakdowns, but overall, our focus was there, and we didn’t give up anything easy. I am really proud of this team.”
Emery Baragona led Cumberland County with 23 points in the win. Abby Houston tallied 13 points, and Jalynn Baldwin earned 10. Aliyah Hawkins scored seven points, while Grace Baldwin chipped in with three and Daminica Beal scored two.
Adison Howard led the way for Stone with 12 points, while Kailee Waldo tallied nine and Rachel Houston had eight. Emily Hazelton, Kara Vanachen, Paige Roberts and Kortney Headrick scored two points each. Ashley Whittenburg scored one.
Cumberland County’s trademark defensive pressure, sparked by “pitbull tenacity” by Grace Baldwin, gave Stone Memorial trouble late in the game as the Lady Jets began to pull away.
“Defense is a big part of what we do,” Cram-Torres said. “If we could just wear them down, eventually we will get the ball back. We made the plays we needed to make.”
Buck said the Lady Panthers just ran out of time.
“At halftime, we wanted to try and keep this mindset we had, this aggression and this effort,” the coach said. “The longer we could do that the better. We just missed a bunch of shots in the fourth quarter. After we had some empty possessions, and they were able to score and get it out to 10 or 12, then we had to force some stuff and we weren’t able to execute and it just snowballed from there. However, anyone in the house knows that final score was not indicative of how the game was played, at least through the first three quarters.”
The loss dropped the Stone Memorial girls to 7-17 and 0-8. The Lady Panthers will visit White County Friday, while Cumberland County will hit the road for a game at Pickett County. The game is set to begin at 6 p.m.
