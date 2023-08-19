Roger Dixon and the Cumberland County High School Lady Jets are preparing for a big test early in the volleyball season as they’re scheduled to visit rival Stone Memorial Tuesday. The match is set for 5 p.m.
Cumberland County lost its season opener earlier this week to Smith County, but Dixon said his team is still working to get comfortable with positions and personnel. It is still early in the season.
“I am hoping teams are going to see that we can bring different aspects to our game,” Dixon said. “We hope our setters can read what the other team is doing so we can adjust. I hope we’re not one-dimensional, that we have enough weapons and can be deceptive enough to take advantage of the other team’s weaknesses.”
Dixon said the Lady Jets will run two setters this year which, he said, gives Cumberland County a lot more options. Carlee Williams and Laila Howard will see the most action.
“Carlee started for us last year, but has made so many strides heading into this year. She is definitely our leader,” Dixon said. “Laila got some valuable time last year as a freshman, and she has definitely upped her game during the offseason.”
Others expected to see a lot of time along the front row include Dalayna Inman, Anna Fusco, Mallaree Woodard, Tessa Hayes and Tiggy Merancin.
“We’re really excited about what Dalayna can do for us. I really believe she could lead our team in kills,” Dixon said. “Tiggy and Tessa Hayes are battling for a starting role. Anna Fusco and Mallaree Woodard have been working really hard. The front row can be a weapon on offense and defense.”
Grace Christian and Dani Hassler will anchor the backcourt, with a host of other players possibly seeing time.
“This group has its moments and has been able to make some good plays,” Dixon said. “But we have areas we need to improve in. We don’t want to leave the court as open as we have in the past.
“The potential of our bench probably depends on the position where we’re having to make the change. We have a couple of position battles, so that proves we have some talented players on the bench. We work on our junior varsity program because this is so important.”
Dixon said Upperman and Livingston Academy, along with Stone Memorial and Watertown, could be contenders for the district or region titles.
“The tougher the competition, the tougher your team is going to be,” said Dixon. “We’re going to have to be strong and compete every night we take the floor. We obviously need to stay healthy, but we’re going to have to play our best every match. We can’t take anybody lightly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.