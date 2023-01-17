The Cumberland County Lady Jets have fallen to ninth in this week's Girls AP Class 3A Basketball Poll.
Jackson South Side is first with Upperman second and Creek Wood third. Elizabethton is fourth in the poll, just ahead of White County in fifth and Livingston Academy in sixth place.
Greeneville and Dyer County are seventh and eight in the poll, respectively. Crockett County rounds out the top 10, following Cumberland County in the final spot.
