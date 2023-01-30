The Cumberland County Lady Jets won their fifth straight game Friday night when they fought off a late charge from Pickett County to grab a 60-55 non-district victory.
“We just really wanted to control their dribble penetration because they do that so well,” said Cumberland County coach Kim Cram-Torres. “They get the ball in the paint, they make shots, and when you’re playing at Pickett County, they’re very good because that is such a tough place to play.”
The win improves Cumberland County to 18-5 for the year, while Pickett County falls to 14-8.
“The game was close all the way through, and I don’t think we took the lead until about 1 minute left,” said Cram-Torres. “It was a hard-fought game, and I thought Pickett County made some big shots in transition. Every time we got some breathing room, go up by four or six, they would cut right back into that lead.”
Pickett County came out strong at home in Byrds-town, taking a 12-11 lead after the first period. The Lady Jets outscored the Lady Bobcats 17-12 in the second quarter to take a 28-24 lead at halftime.
Pickett County came back in the second half and tied the game at 41 heading into the fourth quarter.
Emery Baragona, who has been on a hot streak for Cumberland County, scored 25 points to lead the way. Aliyah Hawkins had 11 points and Grace Baldwin chipped in with nine. Jalynn Baldwin tallied five points, Abby Houston had four, while Jorja Anderson and Alexis Carroll chipped in with three points each.
Zoey Nicholas scored 18 points to lead Pickett County in scoring.
“Our defense effort did not drop off in this game,” Cram-Torres said. “I thought we gave up too many 3s in our press, but our persistence and our ability to not quit on plays was great. I didn’t think we were super focused to start, but by the time the second half came around we were able to refocus ourselves.”
The Lady Jets have turned things around after losing through straight games to York, Livingston Academy and Upperman.
Since then, Cumberland has beaten DeKalb County, Macon County, White County, Stone Memorial and now Pickett County.
“After we went through that lull, getting our seniors back on track was important,” Cram-Torres said. “Our senior scoring has been great, and their ability to be aggressive has been fantastic. And, it is coming at a good time of the season.”
