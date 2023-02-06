Unfortunately, the world of basketball is filled with a lot of ups and downs. Coaches will tell you some games, the basket looks as big as a bathtub and every shot put up goes in. It makes it look so simple. And then some nights, the basket looks like the size of a golf ball and every shot seems to pop right out. It can be so frustrating.
That seemed to be the case for the Cumberland County Lady Jets Friday night when they had several open looks at the basket that just wouldn’t fall. The end result was a 61-51 loss to Upperman High School in Baxter.
“I would have liked to have made some more shots later in the game,” said Cumberland County coach Kim Cram-Torres. “I thought we were right where we needed to be early in the game. I think we hit a spell where we couldn’t score for a little bit, and I think early in the game some of our seniors could have given us a little more offensively.”
The loss drops Cumberland County to 18-7 on the year and 6-4 in District 7AAA. Upperman improves to 23-3 and 8-2.
“Defensively, we’re in a good spot, but we didn’t close out the game very well and they controlled the tempo,” Cram-Torres said. “That gave us problems.”
The Lady Jets opened the game pounding the ball inside to Jalynn Baldwin. However, they were also able to connect from outside on shots from Emery Baragona and Abby Houston, and led 12-10 after the first period.
Upperman came back in the second period, off of good shooting from Gracie Butler to take a narrow 25-22 advantage heading into halftime. The two teams went back and forth to open the second half. Upperman opened up its lead to double digits briefly, but Aliyah Hawkins helped Cumberland County rally and cut the lead to 37-30 heading into the final eight minutes.
Baragona led Cumberland County in scoring with 16 points. Houston had 12 points and Grace Baldwin chipped in with seven. Jalynn Baldwin tallied six points and Hawkins scored five. Lexie Carroll got three points and Jorja Anderson added two.
Gracie Butler led Upperman with 19 points.
“Their defense gave us some problems, and we didn’t handle the ball well in some spots,” Cram-Torres said.
“You can’t come in here to Upperman and make mistakes, and unforced errors.”
After Friday’s games, the girls’ district race is getting crowded at the top. Livingston Academy leads the way with a 9-1 league record. Upperman is 8-2 and White County is 7-3. CCHS is 6-4. DeKalb County is 4-6 on the year, while Stone Memorial and Macon County have 1-10 district slates.
Cumberland County Lady Jets will close out the regular season this week with district home games Feb. 7 with DeKalb County and White County on Feb. 10. They will also host non-district foe Clarkrange on Feb. 11.
“This is a big week for us,” said Cram-Torres. “We told the kids we can’t walk into this week and not beat our two opponents.
“They can take it as pressure, or they can not take it as pressure, it doesn’t matter me. The bottom line is we need to wi n two district games this week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.