The Cumberland County girls and boys started the second half of the 2022-23 basketball season with a tough doubleheader against visiting Livingston Academy, one of the premier hoop programs in the district and region.
Unfortunately for the Jet Nation, the blue and gold came out on the downside of the twin bill. Cumberland County lost the girls’ game 50-24 and the boys’ contest by a score of 53-45.
Livingston gives CCHS problems
“I think the thing was Livingston is really good and they’re playing with a lot of purpose, which they should be,” said Cumberland County girls coach Kim Cram-Torres. “The second part of it is, we didn’t see some shots go in and we probably moped about it a little bit. I think that affected the whole thing. We have to figure out how to be competent.”
Livingston jumped out on top early and held a 15-9 lead after the first period. The Lady Jets fought back, but couldn’t make up much ground and trailed 29-15 at the intermission. Cumberland County managed only nine points the rest of the way.
“Livingston does everything well, they can make shots consistently, they can play in the paint,” Cram-Torres said. “We wanted to keep them from playing in the halfcourt as much as posssible. I think our lack of scoring affected our defensive execution. The bottom line, however, Livingston came in here and kicked our butts. They are a really good team.”
Jalynn Baldwin led Cumberland County with 10 points on the night. Abby Houston scored six points, Emery Baragona had five points and Jorja Anderson tallied three.
Ellie Butler scored 16 points to lead Livingston Academy in scoring.
“At halftime, we told them we wanted to be down by eight. That didn’t happen,” Cram-Torres said. “We’re disappointed, but there is a lot of district basketball remaining. We just have to get back to the way we normally play, we need to be mature to handle this. Shooters don’t worry about misses; they just move on to the next shot. Players don’t worry about losses; they just move on to the next game.”
Late CCHS surge falls short
The Cumberland County Jets put on a strong second-half surge Friday night, highlighted by the shooting of Jaxon Reed, Braden Leviner and Braeden Woodard. CCHS just couldn’t make up the difference with Livingston Academy.
“Livingston Academy was up basically the whole game, but I was pleased with the way we were getting good looks especially in the third quarter,” said Cumberland County coach Taylor Denney. “We just didn’t get shots to fall. We really battled, and we did a good job of executing especially late. We just left some points out on the court and it came back to hurt us in the end.”
The Jets trailed 12-10 after the first quarter and Livingston Academy widened its lead in the second period to 25-18 at the break. Cumberland County came rolling back in the second half, only to come up eight points short.
Reed led the Cumberland County charge with 16 points. Woodard had 11 and Leviner had eight. Ethan Dixon scored five and Sol Sitton gave three. Dylan Smith chipped in with two points.
Wyatt Hargis led Livingston Academy with 16 points.
“For Livingston, everybody is a threat out there, everybody can shoot, everybody can handle it,” said Denney. “We didn’t want to give them standstill jump shots, and we wanted to keep them away from the rim, and I thought we did a good job of that.
“Our transition defense wasn’t very good tonight and part of that was their pace. I just didn’t think we did a good of sprinting back, taking the right angles, and things like that. We had a chance to take charge throughout the game that we didn’t.”
Cumberland County gets back on the hardcourt Jan. 10 when Upperman visits for a doubleheader. The first game is set for 6 p.m.
“The boys played really hard,” Denney said. “They got up to double digits and we missed some shots in a row, so that would have been a perfect time to hang our heads. But, we didn’t do that. We kept scrapping until the buzzer sounded.”
