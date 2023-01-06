PHOTOS…USE KIRK’S PHOTOS
CCHS plays well, but loses two against York
Cumberland County basketball coaches Taylor Denney and Kim Cram-Torres battled through their final pre-district tuneup games Tuesday night with visiting York Institute. Unfortunately, the Jets and the Lady Jets came out on the short end of the stick with back-to-back home losses.
The Jets fell behind early and ended up dropping a 56-52 decision, while the Lady Jets’ lack of offensive production spelled doom for Cumberland County as York came away with a 49-36 victory.
Jets’ rally comes up short
“We gave York some easy ones to start the game by not rebounding. But, after the first couple of minutes we were much more physical,” said Cumberland County coach Taylor Denney. “We were also very patient on offense, and Braeden Woodard and Jaxon Reed did their jobs very well.”
Cumberland County, currently 3-13 on the year, opened the game with high energy and looked to get multiple players involved in the offense. But the Jets trailed York 13-11 after one period, and trailed 27-20 at the intermission.
“We were losing by seven at the half,” Denney said. “We just talked at halftime about continuing to compete and execute. We knew York would make a run in the second half, and rather than folding, we made a run of our own.”
Woodard led the Jets in scoring with 21 points. Reed had 15 and Braden Leviner contributed eight. Noah Ledbetter had four. Ethan Dixon scored three points and Braylon Burnett tallied one.
Heath Wattenbarger lead York in scoring with 17.
“We had some possessions where we didn’t execute and we had to start pressing to give ourselves a chance,” Denney said. “They handled our pressure very well, but we continued to battle.”
Lady Jets struggle offensively
The Cumberland County Lady Jets had difficulty putting the ball in the basket Tuesday night, even though they gave York Institute all it could handle before dropping a 49-36 decision. Emery Baragona and Jalynn Baldwin, two of Cumberland County’s top players, went cold from the field and it proved to be costly.
The Lady Jets just couldn’t seem to find their rhythm.
“We did some really good things for three quarters, and in the fourth quarter we made some really bad mental errors,” Cram-Torres said. “We didn’t help ourselves very much, and I think any time your two leading scorers combine for two points, that ’s not a recipe for any success.”
Cumberland County led 8-7 at the end of the first period, and 19-17 at the break in what was an unusually low-scoring game. York came back in the third period to lead 29-25. The Dragons outscored CCHS 20-11 in the final eight minutes.
Abby Houston tried to take up the scoring slack for Cumberland County, pouring in 17 points in the loss. Aliyah Hawkins scored eight points and Jorja Anderson had six. Alexis Carroll scored two, while Baldwin also scored two. Baragona was held scoreless.
Gabby Beaty led York with 13 points.
“We were really happy going into halftime,” Cram-Torres said. “We thought we had done some good things. We thought the game was going to be low scoring, which it was, and that was fine for us.
“Emery, offensively I thought she should have attacked more. I don’t think she was near as aggressive as she needed to be. Jalynn got into some early foul trouble and couldn’t find her rhythm. That really hurt us and made a tremendous impact on the game.”
The loss dropped the Lady Jets to 13-3 on the year, while York improved to 14-2.
“We told the girls in the big picture losing to York doesn’t hurt us,” Cram-Torres said. “The heart of our district schedule is coming up and playing York gets us ready for that. We took a lot of things from both of our games with York. We need to take those lessons and be better for it in the district.”
Cumberland County will host Livingston Academy Jan. 6. The girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the boys following immediately afterward.
