The countdown has started for Cub Whitson and the Cumberland County High School soccer team. Preseason workouts are coming to an end, and the Lady Jets are only four days from the season opener.
“This summer has been very good. We’ve seen a lot of good progress,” Whitson said. “There are a lot of new faces on the team and getting those new faces acclimated to the program has gone relatively well.
“It is a little early to tell if this team has an identity. I know what I want to see. I want to see a team with a solid defense that can control the game with or without the ball. I also think we have one of the strongest midfield in the Upper Cumberland, so our midfield should be able to control a lot of games, too.”
Cumberland County’s first game will be Aug. 15 when Kingston visits for a 5:30 p.m. contest.
Whitson said he’s seen several things from his team so far that gives him confidence heading into the season. He loves his defense, and he loves the competitiveness he’s seen between teammates.
He has also been very pleased with the way the new players have picked up the system. Whitson said the learning curve has been difficult, but the players are close to meeting Whitson’s expectations.
Cumberland County’s front line is a combination of speed and skill with the ball. Senior Jesla Uribe will be joined up top by junior Peyton Dunlap and sophomore Camille Tanner.
“Jesla is a returning senior and I am expecting a lot from her this season,” Whitson said. “Peyton has scored a lot of goals since her freshman year, and we’re expecting even more this year. Camille has really been showing up this year, so I know she wants it. I can’t wait to see them together.”
The midfield, one of the key components of the team for Whitson, could be Cumberland County’s strongest asset. Senior Abby Leon will be out there with sophomores Mariana Alva and Molly Neal.
“Generally, the midfield is where the game is won and lost. Depending on how your midfield possession is, that is where chances are created,” Whitson said. “A lot of things start in the midfield. It is the engine of your team.”
Several players are battling for the starting spots in the backline. Seniors Hallie Evans and Ariel Baker are big contenders for those roles, as is junior Kami Farley. Whitson said the defensive lineup could be situational because some of the players are stronger, some are faster than the others. He said it depends on the game, and who fits the strategy of the game.
Junior Olivia Conner headlines a group of probably four players that could see time in the goal.
“Olivia has been with us since she was a freshman. However, she has had some injuries,” the coach said. “When she does play, she shows that she has a real knack to be a keeper. She’s got what it takes, we’re just hoping we can keep her healthy. That’s where those three other girls come in. They have to be ready to go at a moment’s notice.”
Now, with just days to go, Whitson said it is time to focus on the Lady Jets’ opponents. and take them one by one.
“This is a pretty difficult schedule. I am not going to lie,” Whitson said.
