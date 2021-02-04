A few short days after announcing the Cumberland County High School basketball gym would remain at reduced capacity, the school has found a temporary fix to the home bleachers to allow increased attendance.
The floor under the bleachers was damaged during heavy rains on Dec. 23, 2020. The floor damage rendered the bleachers unusable, as they must roll out onto the damaged area.
A temporary fix to the area under the bleachers, along with Gov. Bill Lee's relaxation of attendance restrictions, means CCHS will allow a greater crowd for Saturday's Grundy County matchup.
Grundy County at Cumberland County is scheduled to tip off this Saturday at 4 p.m.
