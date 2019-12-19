The York Institute Dragons completed their season sweep of the Cumberland County Lady Jets on Tuesday, as they won at CCHS by a score of 58-47.
York Institute point guard Haylee Johnson led the Dragons with 21 points and four assists in the victory.
Cumberland County freshman Emery Baragona posted 15 points and four assists to lead CCHS in defeat.
After a low-scoring first quarter, the Dragons led 9-5 before CCHS outscored York 16-8 in the second period to lead 21-17 at halftime.
The Lady Jets were able to lead by as many as five points (26-21) in the third period before a 12-0 York Institute run midway through the third period put the Dragons ahead 33-26.
York held a 43-37 lead going into the final quarter, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish as they went on to win by 11, 58-47.
Along with Baragona’s contributions, freshman Abby Houston posted eight points and five rebounds. Freshman Grace Baldwin posted eight points and four rebounds as well.
The growing pains continue for a young Lady Jet squad, as they are now 2-6 overall on the season.
Cumberland County moved on to participate in the Sonic Shootout in Sparta, a three-day tournament that runs Thursday-Saturday. The Lady Jets faced off against The King’s Academy on Thursday.
Cumberland County (47): Emery Baragona 15, Abby Houston 8, Grace Baldwin 8, Josi Smith 7, Jorjabel Anderson 4, Beth Ann Brewer 3, Shelbi Smith 2
