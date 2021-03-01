Cumberland County hosted Livingston Academy Saturday night in a Region 4AA boys quarterfinal matchup for the ages, as the visiting Wildcats won 100-93.
Livingston Academy’s Matthew Sells scored a school-record 52 points in the win.
The Jets had their backs against the wall twice, as they trailed by three points with less than 10 seconds to go in regulation before CCHS junior Jackson Inman hit a game-tying three-pointer to force overtime.
CCHS again trailed in the first overtime before knotting the game up again at 83, forcing another overtime.
Jet guard Kole Torres led his team in scoring with 26 points, followed by Inman with 23. Carson Conatser and Adam Floyd posted 17 points each for the Jets as well.
CCHS finishes their season at 14-14 overall. Seniors Adam Floyd and Isaiah Scarbrough played their final games in Jet uniforms on Saturday.
Cumberland County (93): Kole Torres 26, Jackson Inman 23, Carson Conatser 17, Adam Floyd 17, Devin Lane 5, Jaxon Reed 3, Reece Crockett 2
