The Cumberland County Jets placed second in this season’s District 7AA tournament following an 85-74 defeat at Class AA No. 6 Grundy County on Tuesday in the district championship game.
“The boys battled hard,” said CCHS head coach Will Foster. “We did a good job at staying blow for blow there for the most part. We didn’t make some shots that we normally make.”
The result mirrors last season, as Grundy County defeated CCHS in the 2020 title game as well.
The Jets stayed neck-and-neck with Grundy County and trailed 18-16 after one period.
The Yellow Jackets caught fire in the second quarter and took a 40-29 lead into the locker room.
The Jets were able to trim the Grundy County lead to five points (74-69) in the fourth period, but got no closer as Grundy closed out to win 85-74.
Jackson Inman led Cumberland County in scoring Tuesday with 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Jaxon Reed posted 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Jets. Senior Adam Floyd recorded 16 points as well.
The trio of Inman, Reed and Floyd was named all-tournament for their efforts.
The Jets fall to 14-13 overall and will take the court next on Saturday against the winner of the District 8AA consolation game between Livingston Academy and Watertown.
Cumberland County (74): Jackson Inman 21, Jaxon Reed 17, Adam Floyd 16, Devin Lane 6, Kole Torres 6, Carson Conatser 6, Reece Crockett 2
