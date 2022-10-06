Cumberland County High School’s girls’ soccer team will head into the post-season with a first-round bye next week, finishing out their regular season with an 11-7 overall record and 6-1 district record.
“We finished second behind Livingston Academy, so we get a first-round bye,” coach Cub Whitson said.
The Lady Jets will play the winner of the Stone and White County first-round match next Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the district semifinals. The winner of that match will play in the finals for the chance to advance to the regional tournament.
The Lady Jets finished up the season with a non-district loss to East Hamilton on Saturday and a tie with Oneida Monday evening. Both matches offered good preparation for the challenges ahead in the district tournament where it’s win or go home.
“Finishing out the season with tough teams like East Hamilton and Oneida is a great prep for post-season,” Whitson said. “Both of those teams are state-qualifying programs in AA and A classifications, so we knew they would give us the challenge we needed.”
East Hamilton held the Lady Jets scoreless in 80 minutes of play, winning 6-0.
“Unfortunately, versus East Hamilton we had some injuries so a few girls didn’t get to play, but it was still a great look for the rest of the team to see that level of competition. They ended up scoring 6 goals, but I think we got better by playing them. Keeper Jaci Brannon had her work cut out for her and she played well considering East Hamilton’s ability,” Whitson said.
Monday the Lady Jets played toe-to-toe with Oneida, ending with a draw.
“Oneida plays a lot like some of our district opponents so I was glad to see us battle and come away with a tie against them. We still had some injuries to cope with so I was even more proud that we found a way to get that goal to tie it up in the end. We connected through midfield pretty well at moments and Peyton Dunlap had a great hustle play to get our goal,” Whitson said.
With the close of the regular season, the team honored its seniors with special presentations during Friday’s football game with Stone Memorial High School.
The Lady Jets will graduate eight seniors this year, all of whom are integral parts of the team.
“Grace Baldwin (No. 3) is a phenomenal athlete and individual,” Whitson said. “She’s helped lead our team since her freshman year and was a huge part of that team’s state qualifying run. The last two years she’s probably ran 8 miles a game. She’s everywhere and an extreme nuisance to the other teams. Her attitude and determination make our team better everyday.”
Kylie Tanner, No. 23, and Brooklyn Buffkin, No. 10, are the other four-year seniors graduating from the program.
“They have improved over the last few seasons and play big roles in our success as a team,” Whiston said.
He noted Makenzie Ryan was set to be a fourth-year player with the team but could not participate due to an injury in the off-season.
“She would have been a key player this season,” he said.
Seniors Emily Farley, No. 28; Shelby Moore, No. 00; Tia Swallows, No. 3; and Jaci Brannon, No. 1, are all in their third year with the team.
“They came on in their sophomore year and have done well to catch up with our expectations,” Whitson said.
Meilin Morena-Perea, No. 19, joined the team this season and is a great team player, Whitson said.
