Friday night’s season opener was a tough pill to swallow for the Cumberland County Jets, as they were defeated at Scott 42-6.
The contest was the first under new head coach Eric Belew.
“The loss is my responsibility, and I’m going to take it and make sure our kids learn from that,” said Belew. “That’s part of being a head coach; you have to own a lot more.”
Though the outcome was bleak, Cumberland County opened the game in the best way possible as Jet senior Ronald Martin returned the opening kickoff for a 92-yard touchdown.
“We’re pretty traditional,” Belew said. “We don’t have anything to hide. They got physical and covered ground. Ronald did a great job of getting vertical.
“Isaac McGhee made a block at the 10-yard line, and that’s the stuff that we need.”
From there, Scott took control of the game, scoring on four of their first five drives to take a 28-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Halftime was delayed by more than an hour due to weather.
The Highlanders added 14 points in the third quarter to win by a final score of 42-6.
“Scott County is a great program; their coach is a stand-up guy,” added Belew. “But I don’t think it was as much them as it was us not matching their intensity. They came out on fire, and we didn’t match them.
“That’s on us as coaches. We have to get them mentally prepared.”
The Jets struggled moving the ball against Scott, as they totaled 43 yards of offense. CCHS gave up 449 total yards of offense to the Highlanders.
The loss puts CCHS at 0-1 overall this season.
Cumberland County has until Friday to prepare for their 2019 home opener when they host long-time rival White County High School, who defeated Cannon County 17-6 in week one.
“We’re going to emphasize having great feet,” Belew said. “We want to be able to drive people and tackle in the open field. We also want to have an intensity in practice that’s tough to match on Friday nights.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST at CCHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.