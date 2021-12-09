Tuesday’s non-district basketball showdowns at Cumberland County High School went to the visiting teams, as the Lady Jets fell to McMinn Central, 53-47, and the Jet boys were defeated by McCallie, 73-60.
Girls
The Lady Jets faced off against one of Tennessee’s winningest programs in McMinn Central and fell to the Chargers, 53-47.
Cumberland County’s Abby Houston led her team in scoring, posting 18 points and five rebounds for the Lady Jets. Point guard Emery Baragona also hit double figures with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Tuesday’s game was a tale of two halves, as CCHS led for almost all of the first half and McMinn Central took control in the second.
CCHS led 10-9 after one quarter and 21-18 at halftime.
Cumberland County grew their lead to six points (24-18) early in the third period before McMinn Central closed the third quarter with a strong defensive effort to lead 33-31 going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Jets were able to tie the game at 37 points each, but got no closer as McMinn Central closed the fourth quarter to win by a final score of 53-47.
Cumberland County (47): Abby Houston 18, Emery Baragona 13, Beth Ann Brewer 8, Grace Baldwin 6, Josi Smith 2
Boys
Cumberland County followed with a matchup with Division II program McCallie, who defeated CCHS 73-60.
The Jets held an early third-quarter lead (30-26), but it ultimately wasn’t enough to hold off the Blue Tornados, who outscored CCHS 47-33 in the second half.
CCHS senior Jackson Inman led his team in scoring, posting 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Jets. Kole Torres recorded 16 points and six rebounds for CCHS, along with 10 points and six boards by Devin Lane.
Cumberland County led 15-10 after one quarter and held a narrow 27-26 halftime advantage over the Blue Tornadoes.
The second half was all McCallie, as they closed strong to win by a final score of 73-60.
Both the Jet boys and girls teams begin District 7AAA action on Friday when they host new district foe Macon County. The girls game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.
Photos from Tuesday’s McMinn Central and McCallie games are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Cumberland County (60): Jackson Inman 20, Kole Torres 16, Devin Lane 10, Carson Conatser 9, Jaxon Reed 3, Reece Crockett 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.